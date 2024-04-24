Doctor Who Magazine’s ‘Beatles’ made the internet come together to poke fun – 18 fab faves
The Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, will be properly unveiled when Doctor Who returns in May, and the BBC has been teasing the fans with stills and clips.
Ready to rock through time? #DoctorWho premieres on @BBCiPlayer in the UK 11th May and @DisneyPlus 10th May where available pic.twitter.com/ygn67yoesU
— Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) March 31, 2024
The new edition of Doctor Who Magazine had a cover that almost overshadowed the Doctor and his companion, Ruby Sunday – played by Millie Gibson. See if you can spot why.
John & Paul & Ringo & George… & the Doctor & Ruby?
Here's your first look at the cover of the latest #DoctorWho Magazine! pic.twitter.com/6WZ0AtumgQ
— Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) April 23, 2024
Before rushing to judgment, it’s important to remember that there’s no knowing what Russell T. Davies has up his sleeve.
You know it *might* just be me but I think the fact they don’t look like the Beatles might be the point. https://t.co/LsMdTFz51L
— Ben Williams (@wenbbilliams) April 23, 2024
I don't care what people say, I think a historical story about Doctor Who meeting the Wiggles is a great idea https://t.co/ZJkirFvfYF
— Quinton Reviews – #1 GARFIELD FAN (@Q_Review) April 23, 2024
You spend hours sifting through Spotlight looking for John, Paul, George and Ringo, and end up with Jim, Pete, Greg and Bingo. https://t.co/DleR9UhSPx
— Matthew Toffolo (@batmanmarch) April 23, 2024
You'd have to eat a lot of Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds to think that these 'Beatles' looks like John, Paul, George and Ringo https://t.co/Z6Fk1SBcuX pic.twitter.com/gYHNiyBBG7
— Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) April 23, 2024
Are John, Paul, George and Ringo in the room with us now? https://t.co/GVfrmRM6cg
— Billy Garratt-John (@GarrattJohn) April 23, 2024
The subscriber cover is better https://t.co/3ZWclCdXw3 pic.twitter.com/keJpOVVe1u
— chlo ️ (@_cosmicangst) April 23, 2024
AINT NO WAY THIS IS MEANT TO BE RINGO pic.twitter.com/jtvFoocSnW
— Jude (@_PigginTeaBreak) April 23, 2024
Me: "I want to see the Beatles"
Mum: "We've got the Beatles at home"
The Beatles at home: https://t.co/14FyFI4icy
— Jean-Luc (@thatotherharry) April 23, 2024
Troughton been remaking the Beatles’ faces I see. https://t.co/erpLjFWlUp pic.twitter.com/2uXYVpTnoZ
— Miles Taylor (@taylordvision) April 23, 2024
Honestly slap a shitty bowl wig on any group of pale skinny white boys and it'll scan as the Beatles for me so this looks accurate https://t.co/22m5Wd6dwi
— Someone Called Kevin (@scribblesscript) April 23, 2024