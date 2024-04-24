Doctor Who Magazine’s ‘Beatles’ made the internet come together to poke fun – 18 fab faves

1.

I don't care what people say, I think a historical story about Doctor Who meeting the Wiggles is a great idea https://t.co/ZJkirFvfYF — Quinton Reviews – #1 GARFIELD FAN (@Q_Review) April 23, 2024

You spend hours sifting through Spotlight looking for John, Paul, George and Ringo, and end up with Jim, Pete, Greg and Bingo. https://t.co/DleR9UhSPx — Matthew Toffolo (@batmanmarch) April 23, 2024

You'd have to eat a lot of Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds to think that these 'Beatles' looks like John, Paul, George and Ringo https://t.co/Z6Fk1SBcuX pic.twitter.com/gYHNiyBBG7 — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) April 23, 2024

Are John, Paul, George and Ringo in the room with us now? https://t.co/GVfrmRM6cg — Billy Garratt-John (@GarrattJohn) April 23, 2024

AINT NO WAY THIS IS MEANT TO BE RINGO pic.twitter.com/jtvFoocSnW — Jude (@_PigginTeaBreak) April 23, 2024

Me: "I want to see the Beatles" Mum: "We've got the Beatles at home" The Beatles at home: https://t.co/14FyFI4icy — Jean-Luc (@thatotherharry) April 23, 2024

Troughton been remaking the Beatles’ faces I see. https://t.co/erpLjFWlUp pic.twitter.com/2uXYVpTnoZ — Miles Taylor (@taylordvision) April 23, 2024

