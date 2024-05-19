17 times people were hit with oddly creative insults

A Redditor named u/chichimi_mi probably brought a few bad memories back to the surface with this question.

“What’s the most creative insult you’ve been hit with?”

“My dad once told me “You must be allergic to thinking” after I touched a hot pan which he told me not to touch.”

Someone said they bet my bmi looks like a phone number. Ouch. WhyAmIPasta

You’re the reason why ‘serve and enjoy’ is an instruction in cook books. SocksAreHandGloves

Scene: Me and my family sitting in a restaurant, my dad across the table from me

My dad: “there sure are a lot of idiots out here today”

Me: “Yeah, I can see one Infront of me.”

My dad, without skipping a beat: “I didn’t know you could see reflections in my glasses”

Itisl_femboy