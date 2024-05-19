17 times people were hit with oddly creative insults
A Redditor named u/chichimi_mi probably brought a few bad memories back to the surface with this question.
“What’s the most creative insult you’ve been hit with?”
They added –
“My dad once told me “You must be allergic to thinking” after I touched a hot pan which he told me not to touch.”
We’re not convinced that everyone understood the question, but these insults were certainly attention-grabbers.
1.
Someone said they bet my bmi looks like a phone number. Ouch.
WhyAmIPasta
2.
You’re the reason why ‘serve and enjoy’ is an instruction in cook books.
SocksAreHandGloves
3.
Scene: Me and my family sitting in a restaurant, my dad across the table from me
My dad: “there sure are a lot of idiots out here today”
Me: “Yeah, I can see one Infront of me.”
My dad, without skipping a beat: “I didn’t know you could see reflections in my glasses”
Itisl_femboy
4.
WeirdCollection5520
Via Pexels
5.
Somebody once told me that our IQ levels are so different that he could skydive from his to mine
Spinosauris
6.
I wasn’t the one insulted but someone once said “Your hairline got pushed back to 1776 and declared independence”.
Significancecute4212
7.
OptimusCrime1984
Via YouTube
8.
Someone said I looked like the minecraft witch 🙁
WonderfulCat776
9.
You have two brain cells, and they’re both fighting for third place…
Striker-the-2th