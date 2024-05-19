Social Media reddit

17 times people were hit with oddly creative insults

Poke Staff. Updated May 19th, 2024

A Redditor named u/chichimi_mi probably brought a few bad memories back to the surface with this question.

“What’s the most creative insult you’ve been hit with?”

They added –

“My dad once told me “You must be allergic to thinking” after I touched a hot pan which he told me not to touch.”

We’re not convinced that everyone understood the question, but these insults were certainly attention-grabbers.

1.

Someone said they bet my bmi looks like a phone number. Ouch.
WhyAmIPasta

2.

You’re the reason why ‘serve and enjoy’ is an instruction in cook books.
SocksAreHandGloves

3.

Scene: Me and my family sitting in a restaurant, my dad across the table from me

My dad: “there sure are a lot of idiots out here today”

Me: “Yeah, I can see one Infront of me.”

My dad, without skipping a beat: “I didn’t know you could see reflections in my glasses”
Itisl_femboy

4.

Your forehead is so oily that the USA is claiming it as territory.
WeirdCollection5520
5.

Somebody once told me that our IQ levels are so different that he could skydive from his to mine
Spinosauris

6.

I wasn’t the one insulted but someone once said “Your hairline got pushed back to 1776 and declared independence”.
Significancecute4212

7.

I have big eyebrows and someone called me a bloody Angry Bird. I’ve never been so offended by something I found so funny
OptimusCrime1984
8.

Someone said I looked like the minecraft witch 🙁
WonderfulCat776

9.

You have two brain cells, and they’re both fighting for third place…
Striker-the-2th

