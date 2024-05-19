Spoiler alert – this fancy sushi dumpling demo does not end well

Entertainment food funny

We’d love to know what Gordon Ramsay would have to say about this fancy concoction, involving a nori sheet, rice and some caviar. We can definitely imagine what he’d say about the dumpling-folding gadget it’s being fed into, and it wouldn’t be fit for broadcast.

Alona Loewen‘s funny fail sucked people right in with its ASMR-like beginning, then spat them right out at the end.

The fact that I patiently waited to watch it “not work”.

silviyabiswas

This made me laugh so hard. The type of content that keeps me on the internet.

ajabarber

I’m kinda happy this happened to you. It felt like justice for making me watch you brush every inch of that seaweed.

dukasdayoff

When it turned up on Twitter/X, here’s what people had to say about it.

If you ever think you don't have hope left in your heart, watch this. pic.twitter.com/8faCE75OHS — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) May 17, 2024

I AM SCREAMING! I swore I was about to see something amazing pic.twitter.com/e1CAnhhCS3 — LITTYLOHAN  (@LITTYLOHAN) May 18, 2024

I knew it wouldn’t work but I had to watch the whole thing just to make sure I was right — Kelsi Kash 4’9 MicroMini Don (@KelsiKash_) May 18, 2024

Lmfaoooo idk why this got me dead af https://t.co/VyneaeGUZt — Chaè (@_xxShay) May 18, 2024

Carly had this observation.

i’ve never seen anyone have a positive experience with one of these contraptions https://t.co/dMeXsjhZHc — carly ☺︎︎ (@carlymoore_) May 18, 2024

Fair comment.

Source @alonaloewen Image Screengrab