Spoiler alert – this fancy sushi dumpling demo does not end well

Poke Staff. Updated May 19th, 2024

We’d love to know what Gordon Ramsay would have to say about this fancy concoction, involving a nori sheet, rice and some caviar. We can definitely imagine what he’d say about the dumpling-folding gadget it’s being fed into, and it wouldn’t be fit for broadcast.

Alona Loewen‘s funny fail sucked people right in with its ASMR-like beginning, then spat them right out at the end.

The fact that I patiently waited to watch it “not work”.
silviyabiswas

This made me laugh so hard. The type of content that keeps me on the internet.
ajabarber

I’m kinda happy this happened to you. It felt like justice for making me watch you brush every inch of that seaweed.
dukasdayoff

When it turned up on Twitter/X, here’s what people had to say about it.

Carly had this observation.

Fair comment.

@allaboutthewoodrows Making a dumpling#dumpling #fail #fails#dumplings #dumplingfail ♬ original sound – CheecharroniDeezs

Source @alonaloewen Image Screengrab