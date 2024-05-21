Jacob Rees-Mogg was just gloriously owned on his own GB News show and it’s today’s most satisfying watch

Videos GB News jacob rees-mogg

Interesting times over at GB News, where Ofcom appears finally to have pulled its finger out and warned it could face sanctions over ‘serious and repeated’ breaches of British television laws on impartiality,

The media regular has carried out 23 formal investigations of the channel amid 13 breaches of broadcast rules. Latest on the conveyor belt was a Q&A (of sorts) with prime minister Rishi Sunak.

And we mention it because journalist and investigative reporter Michael Crick was a guest on Jacob Rees-Mogg’s GB News on Monday and the issue naturally came up for discussion.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for Mogg.

Michael Crick to Jacob Rees-Mogg: “I think if you went onto YouTube, you wouldn’t get even the meager advertising that you do get” Crick goes on: “They [Ofcom] don’t regulate GB News so heavily because your viewing figures aren’t very high” Shots fired pic.twitter.com/hFL3zP86Cx — GB News Spin Room (@GBNewsSpin) May 20, 2024

If only it wasn’t his own show he could have stormed off.

