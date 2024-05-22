Weird World AI ChatGPT

Say what you like about ChatGPT – please! – but if you’re feeling in need of a little confidence boost then there’s nowhere better to turn.

We know this because @allgarbled over on Twitter just went wildly viral and it’s surely the most helpful pro-tip you’ll see today.

if you ever need a little confidence boost just remember you can always play rock paper scissors with chatgpt pic.twitter.com/XpUF4JqCTJ — gary (@allgarbled) May 21, 2024

And – you probably know what’s coming next – just in case you can’t read that in full …

We’ll probably still find a way to lose.

Some people had questions and – hurrah! – @allgarbled was only too happy to help.

if you ask it why you’re winning so much it doesn’t really get it but if you prompt it to think about the format specifically it gets it pic.twitter.com/MYbvDdRaAs — gary (@allgarbled) May 21, 2024

it works if you ask it to hide its answer in code interpreter. i think i saw that trick from @goodside? pic.twitter.com/x0aZEUST3D — gary (@allgarbled) May 21, 2024

NGL, we’re starting to get left behind a bit at this point.

I choose lizard — bubs (@based_coded) May 21, 2024

wow! you win again. you’re really good at this. do you want to play another round? — gary (@allgarbled) May 21, 2024

But maybe they’re not playing rock, paper, scissors, maybe they’re playing 4D chess.

Lulling us into complacency!! https://t.co/4axls3UWVK — Chris Blattman (@cblatts) May 22, 2024

Source @allgarbled Image Unsplash