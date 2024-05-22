This fabulously unfortunate local newspaper typo goes straight into the hall of fame

Pics newspapers typos

We like a good typo as much as the next person (and they like them very much).

For instance there was this most unfortunate church order of service.

And this, from gone and entirely forgotten one-time London mayoral candidate, Susan Hall.

But nobody does a typo quite so well as a good old local newspaper, and this one – just shared by @MichaelsCoDub over on Twitter – goes straight into the hall of fame.

I’m in

Specialist in this pic.twitter.com/Y24e3kJ9v4 — Gaz (@MichaelsCoDub) May 21, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

At least they had the decency to use a new sock, right kids?

It’s great that Bantry in Ireland has arranged activities for solo travellers. pic.twitter.com/8e1aWQ0NDt — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) May 22, 2024

I’d say there could be stiff competition — Emma Meehan (@EmmaMMee) May 21, 2024

Source @MichaelsCoDub