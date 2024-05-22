This restaurant’s devastating takedown of Lee Anderson’s ‘great’ full English breakfast was simply delicious

Pics lee anderson

You might already have seen by now how Lee Anderson has been blathering on about his full English breakfast and the chances of it one day being cancelled for being racist (answer: zero).

Full English Breakfast A great start to the day but how long before some highly educated expert tells us our traditional breakfast is racist? pic.twitter.com/TNM6feEC7i — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) May 21, 2024

We’ve rounded up a whole bunch of our favourite responses here of which this was surely the best.

Having a fried egg is banned now. Because of yolk https://t.co/PCkdLDSb2p — Bethany Dawson (@bethanymrd) May 21, 2024

And we mention it again because the good people of Hawksmoor – sustainable steak and seafood restaurant, don’t you know – weighed in with their own take on Anderson’s House of Commons (presumably) breakfast and very delicious it was too.

Your fry up is not racist. It’s an insult to the English. There was a time when we had proper fry ups, not limp efforts with one rasher of bacon, what appears to be stewed mushrooms and no toast. Where’s your national pride, man? https://t.co/xhOkReVDGU pic.twitter.com/p7T8nfiiPY — Hawksmoor (@HawksmoorTweets) May 21, 2024

Made all the better by how furious Anderson must have (presumably) been about it.

This might be the hardest I’ve ever seen a brand tweet an MP. What an effort. https://t.co/TRLag2e6HE — Ben Watts Stanfield (@ben_pwatts) May 22, 2024

I’m here for Hawksmoor. I’m definitely here for them dragging absolute gammon with pure facts. https://t.co/o66Jib7M7W — Jakie Joo Joo (@JakeHendy) May 21, 2024

Always loved Hawksmoor and all the more so after reading this. https://t.co/QhiWuwRuzR — Daniel Carey-Dawes (@DanCareyDawes) May 21, 2024

Love this. Although I am not sure about the potato addition https://t.co/JmWvlZ44FI — Justine Brian (@JustineBrian) May 21, 2024

