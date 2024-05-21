Lee Anderson is worried his full English will be cancelled and this comeback beat all-comers

Weird World lee anderson

To the world of former Conservative deputy chair turned Reform UK MP Lee Anderson, who’s a bit worried about his full English breakfast.

And by the looks of it, we’d be worried about it too. Just not for the reasons ’30p’ Lee is, though.

Full English Breakfast A great start to the day but how long before some highly educated expert tells us our traditional breakfast is racist? pic.twitter.com/TNM6feEC7i — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) May 21, 2024

Anderson will no doubt be relieved to learn that (at the time of writing) a cooked breakfast still hasn’t been cancelled. Thank goodness for that!

But his tweet did elicit no end of mockery, which wasn’t just a great start to our day, it was an absolute belter.

1.

If you find you have no "woke" story to rail against on a particular day, just make a hypothetical one up. https://t.co/t9IXQNqcsu — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) May 21, 2024

2.

It must be exhausting being this tedious. https://t.co/yRJfdDdJbp — Joe Mulhall (@JoeMulhall_) May 21, 2024

3.

4.

5.

6.

Looks like it's been cooked on an engine x https://t.co/0QsnguyMdV — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) May 21, 2024

7.

What Lee Anderson doesn’t know, is that the kitchen gave him a racist breakfast, and now I’m going to come in as a woke police officer and try to arrest him for eating racist sausages. https://t.co/KmTgSZdr8S pic.twitter.com/XMi4TYfjJw — Kroquegg Overon (@kroquegg_overon) May 21, 2024

But if all the comebacks, this one was properly egg-cellent.

Having a fried egg is banned now. Because of yolk https://t.co/PCkdLDSb2p — Bethany Dawson (@bethanymrd) May 21, 2024

Beats all comers, we reckon!

oh VERY good. — farah says (@Farah_Lou) May 21, 2024

Enjoy your all-day breakfast, everyone. Well, everyone except Lee Anderson, obviously.

READ MORE

People have been sharing the things they learned as they get older and one life lesson rang so much louder than all the rest

Sauce @LeeAndersonMP_