Weird World lee anderson

Lee Anderson is worried his full English will be cancelled and this comeback beat all-comers

John Plunkett. Updated May 21st, 2024

To the world of former Conservative deputy chair turned Reform UK MP Lee Anderson, who’s a bit worried about his full English breakfast.

And by the looks of it, we’d be worried about it too. Just not for the reasons ’30p’ Lee is, though.

Anderson will no doubt be relieved to learn that (at the time of writing) a cooked breakfast still hasn’t been cancelled. Thank goodness for that!

But his tweet did elicit no end of mockery, which wasn’t just a great start to our day, it was an absolute belter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

But if all the comebacks, this one was properly egg-cellent.

Beats all comers, we reckon!

Enjoy your all-day breakfast, everyone. Well, everyone except Lee Anderson, obviously.

READ MORE

People have been sharing the things they learned as they get older and one life lesson rang so much louder than all the rest

Sauce @LeeAndersonMP_