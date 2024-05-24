13 of the funniest and most brutal takedowns of the week

Pics takedowns

It’s that time of the week – of course it is! – when we round up 13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the last seven days.

1. ‘Silly sausage’

Full English Breakfast A great start to the day but how long before some highly educated expert tells us our traditional breakfast is racist? pic.twitter.com/TNM6feEC7i — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) May 21, 2024

Having a fried egg is banned now. Because of yolk https://t.co/PCkdLDSb2p — Bethany Dawson (@bethanymrd) May 21, 2024

2. ‘Just tell him the women there are vaccinated’

Andy is also English, hence the traditional urge to go over to Ireland and ruin everything. pic.twitter.com/BLrw0d1rfb — Will Sebag-Montefiore (@wsebag) May 22, 2024

3. ‘Is this the most left wing thing Waitrose has ever done?’

Time to stock up the wine cabinet! Our 25% off six bottles of wine starts todayhttps://t.co/J0JuD7IQ5e https://t.co/OwWOf1lEvd — Waitrose & Partners (@waitrose) May 22, 2024

4. ‘Bro you’re the foot’

5. ‘Nailed it!’

“Your party has let us down over the last 14 years. You’re going to lose, you’re going to lose terribly, and you’re going to deserve to lose.” Coventry does not mess about. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/8qLeH9rIfb — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) May 23, 2024

6. ‘Nobody gives a feck’

7. ‘Making the everyday amazing’

Coming out of @tesco realising you just spent £40 on eggs and bread https://t.co/EoxaEkVyvA — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) May 23, 2024

