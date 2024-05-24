This collection of Bob Mortimer Vines has been going around again and it’s an evergreen treat

Videos Bob Mortimer

Feels like we’ve had at least two weeks’ worth of news in the last two days so what better time to appreciate this collection of old Bob Mortimer Vines (an app allowing you to make short videos and share them? It’ll never last …)

Because no matter what kind of day you’re having, they will make it better.

A special treat for you all…..some of Bob's old Vines pic.twitter.com/XFWBrINr7Z — Vic and Bob (@IsItTrue_false) December 23, 2022

We spotted them after they were shared by author and podcaster @ItsJohnRain who said this.

The hands one was my all-time fave. https://t.co/JjIl6BJpEa — John Rain (@ItsJohnRain) May 23, 2024

Amen to that.

Oh my God, that is all brilliant, hahaha!! — Donna Rees (@DonnaARees) May 23, 2024

