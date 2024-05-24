Videos Bob Mortimer

This collection of Bob Mortimer Vines has been going around again and it’s an evergreen treat

Poke Staff. Updated May 24th, 2024

Feels like we’ve had at least two weeks’ worth of news in the last two days so what better time to appreciate this collection of old Bob Mortimer Vines (an app allowing you to make short videos and share them? It’ll never last …)

Because no matter what kind of day you’re having, they will make it better.

We spotted them after they were shared by author and podcaster @ItsJohnRain who said this.

Amen to that.

