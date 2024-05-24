James Blunt wasn’t taking this old Paul Weller diss lying down and that’s entertainment!

Celebrity James Blunt

Even by his own exalted standards, James Blunt has been having a bit of a moment on Twitter of late.

Just in the last week or so there was this.

You’re Beautiful will be 20 years old next year, and you know I’m going to re-release that little bitch. https://t.co/PrXBLHNLGh — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 19, 2024

And this.

And also this.

Oh, and especially this!

Think the lyrics are actually: “Blunt on your face. Big disgrace.

Touching his willy all over the place.” https://t.co/P1qH6UrZul — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 8, 2024

And we mention him again because this Paul Weller ‘diss’ cropped up on Twitter, and it’s fair to say the Godfather’s not keen on teaming up with Blunt any time soon.

"i'd rather eat my own shit than do a duet with james blunt" ~paul weller — Tony Sneedprano (@TonySneedprano) May 23, 2024

It’s fair to say it’s not entirely new – 18 years old, in fact – and it’s what Weller told the Mirror apparently when it the Brit award organisers tugged the team pair up for a duet.

Whatever the truth of that, Blunt wasn’t having any of it and brought the feud, such as it was, bang up to date.

I never asked to do a duet with Paul Weller, so I guess he just really wanted to eat his own shit. https://t.co/D4DjjfO1fC — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 23, 2024

That’s entertainment!

Never mind Ukraine and Gaza. This is the war which will define the 21st century. https://t.co/vn5MZcCcgs — Sunday Sport (@thesundaysport) May 23, 2024

