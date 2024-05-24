This deep dive into Popstars from back in the day is a jaw-dropping watch and it’s incredible this stuff ever went out

Entertainment reality TV

Readers of a certain age will remember that back before The X factor, Britain’s Got Talent or even Pop Idol there was Popstars, a Saturday night primetime ITV reality TV series which followed the making of a new teen band (who would become Hear’Say).

It only lasted one series (if you don’t count follow up, Popstars: The Rivals) and was quickly superseded by all those Simon Cowell juggernauts.

But we mention it again because over on Twitter @st_ua_rt – who likes a bit of music, film, pop culture, politics, that sort of thing – has taken a deep dive into the 2001 reality show and shared his findings with the world.

And when he says it was ‘the most unhinged reality show ever seen on British television’, well, it’s definitely up there.

His thread went wildly viral and it really is quite the watch.

1.

I’ve been doing a rewatch of the seminal 2001 British reality show Popstars and it really was the most unhinged reality show ever seen on British television. pic.twitter.com/kr6ElrFr9T — Stuart (@st_ua_rt) May 22, 2024

2.

There was the contestant Claire who, despite having one of the best voices in the competition, was eliminated because she “didn’t look like a popstar” pic.twitter.com/C0IQfmpfUs — Stuart (@st_ua_rt) May 22, 2024

3.

There was a contestant who they did a reverse Nadine Coyle to and removed her from the competition because she was aged 30 and too close to receiving her state pension. pic.twitter.com/WUWuOyKVn3 — Stuart (@st_ua_rt) May 22, 2024

4.

They asked Darius (RIP) to perform while he had a high fever which resulted in his bizarre but iconic performance of Baby One More Time. pic.twitter.com/aOexkbp0wZ — Stuart (@st_ua_rt) May 22, 2024

5.

…which led to him being eliminated from the competition – but he clapped back by saying he “would have a #1 single by the age of 35”. Spoiler – he did it. Darius, a true reality TV legend. pic.twitter.com/j92GySPymj — Stuart (@st_ua_rt) May 22, 2024

6.

They made the contestants do a “trust exercise” which resulted in one of the contestants breaking her nose. pic.twitter.com/eFM41Y2Zyd — Stuart (@st_ua_rt) May 22, 2024

7.

They made the contestants do mock press conferences where they got Jessica from Liberty X to admit smoking weed and then treated her like a major criminal for it. pic.twitter.com/N3vJRkuvrN — Stuart (@st_ua_rt) May 22, 2024

8.

They then moved the completed band into a house which had no running water. pic.twitter.com/L7a7wpIJh2 — Stuart (@st_ua_rt) May 22, 2024

9.

There was then the iconic moment where they revealed that Kym Marsh secretly had 2 kids but they treated it like she’d committed a triple murder. pic.twitter.com/sOzGlCFDPL — Stuart (@st_ua_rt) May 22, 2024

