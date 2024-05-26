The twist in this 2020 cookery reaction video just never stops being funny

Entertainment funny

Over on Twitter/X, @Zhane_Star has caused no end of hilarity by asking this question.

Name something that’s forever funny no matter how many times it’s repeated. — AstralWingz (@Zhane_Star) May 23, 2024

People have really been digging deep, and sharing some oldies but goldies, as well as more recent gems. Here are a few we’ve really enjoyed.

But this clip of TikTokker @quentinagerr’s reaction to a cookery video has been shared more than 11,000 times after less than 24 hours, and it’s just one of the best 180-degree turns you’re ever going to see.

We love the switch from outrage to acceptance. 10/10 – no notes.

1.

2.

He was pleasantly surprised at the end. All the judgement left his body pic.twitter.com/t3WGqzubRa — Whitley (@Whitleysdaughtr) May 25, 2024

3.

pic.twitter.com/e9IrCCmBpu — yudi is ️‍ for june and the next 11 months (@heyimyudi) May 24, 2024

4.

Me the whole time vs the ending https://t.co/O7EraHBxwD pic.twitter.com/gIY27rsmML — 50OZ (@SueTee22) May 24, 2024

5.

6.

7.

My favorite thing about this video is his accent. Because what is it? Is it British? Is it Baltimore? Is it Southern? The world my never know https://t.co/ommbxmiSE0 — Von the Don ♐️ (@freeevoni) May 25, 2024

Foxxy Luv had a tip.

Minus the literal dog food aspect, y’all should try sweet potatoes with ground beef. With the correct seasonings and some cheese, it’s actually quite delicious. https://t.co/zT4rUEQh2B — Foxxy Luv (@_Akemi_95) May 25, 2024

We’re assuming the correct seasonings don’t include cinnamon.

Source #1 baek stan H/T Zhane_Star Image Screengrab