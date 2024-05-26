Entertainment funny

The twist in this 2020 cookery reaction video just never stops being funny

Poke Staff. Updated May 26th, 2024

Over on Twitter/X, @Zhane_Star has caused no end of hilarity by asking this question.

People have really been digging deep, and sharing some oldies but goldies, as well as more recent gems. Here are a few we’ve really enjoyed.

But this clip of TikTokker @quentinagerr’s reaction to a cookery video has been shared more than 11,000 times after less than 24 hours, and it’s just one of the best 180-degree turns you’re ever going to see.

We love the switch from outrage to acceptance. 10/10 – no notes.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Foxxy Luv had a tip.

We’re assuming the correct seasonings don’t include cinnamon.

READ MORE

This collection of Bob Mortimer Vines has been going around again and it’s an evergreen treat

Source #1 baek stan H/T Zhane_Star Image Screengrab