Politics general election

Rachel Johnson thinks National Service is the answer to the fruit-picker shortage, and these 11 sweet reactions say it all

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 28th, 2024

One good way of judging a party’s policy is to check who else is supporting it. It’s not a foolproof system, but it’s a very good rule of thumb – and since a lot of people would rather be ruled by a thumb than a member of the Johnson clan, it’s spot on this time.

Here’s Rachel Johnson, LBC presenter and sister of Boris, explaining what she likes about the National Service plan.

Farrukh added some context.

Oh!

People had a few thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Huge, if true.

READ MORE

Stop the search – this is the only National Service advert you’re going to need

Source Farrukh Image Pixabay, Screengrab