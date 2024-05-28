Rachel Johnson thinks National Service is the answer to the fruit-picker shortage, and these 11 sweet reactions say it all

Politics general election

One good way of judging a party’s policy is to check who else is supporting it. It’s not a foolproof system, but it’s a very good rule of thumb – and since a lot of people would rather be ruled by a thumb than a member of the Johnson clan, it’s spot on this time.

Here’s Rachel Johnson, LBC presenter and sister of Boris, explaining what she likes about the National Service plan.

Rachel Johnson who broke lockdown rules to play tennis, "I like it.. It's got a lot going for it.. We need a national service, we haven't got enough people to pick our fruit" pic.twitter.com/ndb8AvatoG — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 26, 2024

Farrukh added some context.

2021: Boris Johnson says we're changing direction to a high wage economy 2024: Rachel Johnson says she likes unpaid National Service because we haven't got enough people to pick our fruit pic.twitter.com/IoqItfcmiA — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 26, 2024

"Yeah, scoring a goal in the final was amazing, but what I'm really excited about is the prospect of picking fruit for Rachel Johnson one weekend in four." pic.twitter.com/qw6IhipFsh — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) May 27, 2024

This is why people dislike the idea of ‘national service’. They know what people like Rachel Johnson are thinking. It’s serfdom for the kids. https://t.co/VVlMdGpIaN — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) May 27, 2024

Wow. National Service is required because we don’t have fruit pickers! Due to Brexit which the young overwhelmingly didn’t want. pic.twitter.com/lIln1TF8sT — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) May 27, 2024

OMG…Rachel Johnsons wants our young people to pick fruit for nothing now. That would be the fruit not getting picked because of her brother's appalling Brexit.

WHY is this stupid, irrelevant person even given airtime anyway? https://t.co/DUMoGhrETb — Anne Greensmith (@snowleopardess) May 26, 2024

National service to solve lack of cheap labor! This is just getting better and better! VOTE THESE TORY FREAKS OUT! https://t.co/cSa3TMb9Z7 — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) May 26, 2024

I see. We've gone from "Brexit will mean higher wages" to "now you'll have to work for free". I'm sure youngsters (who didn't get a vote in the referendum) will be thrilled at what the older generations are trying to do to them. — ivan (@ivanrmoore) May 26, 2024

The family business of ripping off Britain. — Dr Philip W Blood (@HistorianBlood) May 27, 2024

National service is ‘free labour’ for industries crippled by Brexit and red meat designed to appeal to those with a triple lock pension and no empathy. https://t.co/6i2mLV7dEI — John Amaechi OBE (@JohnAmaechi) May 27, 2024

I like the idea of people like Rachel Johnson being forced to pick fruit without pay, though. https://t.co/Wl0zD4bMKj — Frances 'Cassandra' Coppola (@Frances_Coppola) May 27, 2024

If he makes National Service compulsory & you opt for community service at no pay it meets the criteria for modern slavery – It is a crime under the Modern Slavery Act 2015 and includes holding a person in a position …….of compulsory labour. ref: from the govs own web site! — CarusoSings (@CarusoSings) May 26, 2024

Has a bit of district 12 hunger games vibe about it this ‍♀️ — Paul_LFC & Tesla (@goldensky_1970) May 26, 2024

Huge, if true.

You know, it's perfectly possible to run a modern medium-sized economy without any input whatsoever from the Johnson family. — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) May 26, 2024

