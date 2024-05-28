Stop the search – this is the only National Service advert you’re going to need

Entertainment comedy general election

Of all the Iannucciesque moments in the Conservative election campaign so far, announcing their intention to reintroduce National Service has to be the most incredibly self-harming.

The most grotesque aspect of this never-gonna-happen National Service reboot is the sight of the generation that had everything handed to them on a plate telling current teenagers – to whom the British state has given precisely FUCK ALL – that it’s “time they gave something back” — Mitch Benn (@MitchBenn) May 26, 2024

Kudos to my boyfriend, who just described the Tories’ proposed national service scheme as “the Venn diagram overlap between slavery and Scouts” — Red Sky At Night (@redskyatnight) May 26, 2024

Fantastic to meet some of tomorrow's National Service volunteers! pic.twitter.com/sDDo6k2FSF — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) May 27, 2024

Cost of compulsory national service: £2.5bn a year. Cost of pay rise for junior doctors that ministers insist is “simply unaffordable”: £2bn a year. — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) May 25, 2024

National Service is a good start, but I’ll only commit to the Tories when they bring back 11 year old chimney sweeps. And compulsory gout. And the plague. And Pangea. When Britain was great. — Max Rushden (@maxrushden) May 26, 2024

Actor and comedian Greg Birks volunteered his precious time and talents to come up with an advert for the policy …sort of.

We have a sneaking suspicion CCHQ won’t want to use it.

“If you can make a Get Ready With Me, then you can make a Get Ready With Me on the front line.”

Short, sweet and devastatingly scathing to the Tories’ desperate attempt to grab the right-wing pensioner vote. Here’s how TikTok responded.

Greg this is perfect it’s like you actually hired the original advert voice actor to make it.

Hoopla Impro

I’m losing my ability to discern satire.

Lisa Juanita Dos Santos I’m losing my ability to make satire…they do it themselves.

gregjbirks

Hahahaha this is brilliant.

natashacrouch1

But like, how good is the WiFi in the trench, and where do I charge my phone?

fay Can I get deliveroo to the trench tho?

gregjbirks

The problem is that I honestly believed this was a real ad until the grwm.

lba.peacock

The sketch picked up more than a million views in a day on TikTok, and since landing on Twitter/X, it’s been seen more than a million more times.

There was even more love for Greg’s great post, including these comments.

1.

the Tories have brought bows with broken arrows to a machine gun fight with these teenagers lmao https://t.co/yDRcUdiXNl — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) May 27, 2024

2.

This is VERY good. https://t.co/q9UbAXr7Ha — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) May 27, 2024

3.

Absolute perfection here as @GregBirks ridicules the Tory national service policy. The voice over is especially excellent. https://t.co/9qhBjCxDU1 — Snigdha (@snigskitchen) May 27, 2024

4.

TikTok, and its generation, is going to be the ruin of the Conservative Party https://t.co/wKzmSMdQnx — Jo Lake (@Joanne_Lake) May 27, 2024

5.

Class work from Greg here… https://t.co/ZcnOjpizko — Ben Grabham (@BenGrabham) May 27, 2024

6.

Okay, credit where it’s due – nice one gen alpha/gen z https://t.co/JJT03vFI9d — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) May 27, 2024

7.

My teenager has shared her cohort’s reaction to the national service plan, on the app they also want to ban, on the smartphone they also want to ban. That’s three layers of teenage sarcasm primed and ready to launch at the Tories, folks. pic.twitter.com/gVFvWoYJEa — Heather Burns (@WebDevLaw) May 27, 2024

8.

Honestly thought this was real for a second — Martin Heneghan (@MartinHeneghan) May 27, 2024

wouldn’t put it past them at this point — Greg Birks (@GregBirks) May 27, 2024

9.

Love it. My Teen Yoof's response was: "Apache helicopters aren't that complicated" then he returned to fixing my iPad. — Helen Avis (@helenavis2) May 27, 2024

10.

Send all teenagers this and remind them to register to vote! https://t.co/JHzVC1sha1 — Andrew Jones (@AJ99500818) May 27, 2024

11.

Head over to TikTok or Twitter for more funny videos from Greg, or find him on Instagram. You can also support his work with a donation on ko-fi.com, if you’d like to and can afford it.

READ MORE

The Tories’ mandatory National Service policy has gone down as well as you’d expect – 37 best reactions

Source Greg Birks Image Screengrab