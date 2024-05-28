Entertainment comedy general election

Stop the search – this is the only National Service advert you’re going to need

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 28th, 2024

Of all the Iannucciesque moments in the Conservative election campaign so far, announcing their intention to reintroduce National Service has to be the most incredibly self-harming.

Actor and comedian Greg Birks volunteered his precious time and talents to come up with an advert for the policy …sort of.

We have a sneaking suspicion CCHQ won’t want to use it.

@gregjbirks UK Gov National Service Message #ukcomedy #ukpolitics #nationalservice #generalelection #toriesout ♬ original sound – gregjbirks

“If you can make a Get Ready With Me, then you can make a Get Ready With Me on the front line.”

Short, sweet and devastatingly scathing to the Tories’ desperate attempt to grab the right-wing pensioner vote. Here’s how TikTok responded.

Greg this is perfect it’s like you actually hired the original advert voice actor to make it.
Hoopla Impro

I’m losing my ability to discern satire.
Lisa Juanita Dos Santos

I’m losing my ability to make satire…they do it themselves.
gregjbirks

Hahahaha this is brilliant.
natashacrouch1

But like, how good is the WiFi in the trench, and where do I charge my phone?
fay

Can I get deliveroo to the trench tho?
gregjbirks

The problem is that I honestly believed this was a real ad until the grwm.
lba.peacock

The sketch picked up more than a million views in a day on TikTok, and since landing on Twitter/X, it’s been seen more than a million more times.

There was even more love for Greg’s great post, including these comments.

Head over to TikTok or Twitter for more funny videos from Greg, or find him on Instagram. You can also support his work with a donation on ko-fi.com, if you’d like to and can afford it.

