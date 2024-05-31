Trump’s terrible dancing has finally been put to really good use

Entertainment donald trump funny

When Donald Trump goes head-to-head with Joe Biden in a presidential election rematch in November, he will do it as a convicted felon.

He has been found guilty of all 34 counts of fraud, relating to falsifying business records, making him the first US President, sitting or otherwise, to be convicted of a crime.

Call me old fashioned, but I don't think convicted felons should be president. — Bret Devereaux (@BretDevereaux) May 30, 2024

It was a cover-up of an attempted cover-up after he paid $130,000 in hush money to prevent adult film star Stormy Daniels from revealing the sexual encounter he still denies they had.

You know what's wild… if Trump just said "Yes, I had sex with Stormy Daniels"… it wouldn't have hurt his campaign, he wouldn't have had to pay her hush money, he wouldn't have had to lie about, and he wouldn't be a convicted felon now. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) May 30, 2024

The verdict will be talked about for years, beginning with all the jokes on every social media platform. Here are a few from Twitter/X.

and now we go live to Melania for her reaction pic.twitter.com/AqdZItib18 — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 30, 2024

Yes, we've already updated his bio. — Britannica (@Britannica) May 30, 2024

I am never leaving this site pic.twitter.com/phOn6h3gwM — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 30, 2024

The very talented The Jase – @jasemonkey – did a little of his video-editing magic to sum up Trump’s unfortunate situation, and he made that odd Trump dance worth watching.

Absolutely bananas!

This is genius!! Love the song choice. https://t.co/vGxIC52pTn — Viv Forde (@VivForde) May 30, 2024

This is so funny and such a great song choice!

Bet he won't go to jail though.. https://t.co/qCvhamBJhd — Meriel (@MerielMyers) May 30, 2024

This is absolutely tremendous — mrsmacsee (@JacqMcCallum) May 30, 2024

New York – doing its bit to make America great again https://t.co/VjNQg1nRze — Looking Up #FBPE (@lookingup322) May 30, 2024

It’s not the first time Jase has used his skills to savage Donald Trump …

Trump by name, Trump by nature. pic.twitter.com/En8Ngg4cpr — The Jase (@jasemonkey) May 1, 2024

And we’re sure it won’t be the last.

You can also find The Jase on YouTube, where he shares guitar lessons for a wide range of music.

