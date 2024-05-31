Entertainment donald trump funny
Trump’s terrible dancing has finally been put to really good use
When Donald Trump goes head-to-head with Joe Biden in a presidential election rematch in November, he will do it as a convicted felon.
He has been found guilty of all 34 counts of fraud, relating to falsifying business records, making him the first US President, sitting or otherwise, to be convicted of a crime.
Call me old fashioned, but I don't think convicted felons should be president.
It was a cover-up of an attempted cover-up after he paid $130,000 in hush money to prevent adult film star Stormy Daniels from revealing the sexual encounter he still denies they had.
You know what's wild… if Trump just said "Yes, I had sex with Stormy Daniels"… it wouldn't have hurt his campaign, he wouldn't have had to pay her hush money, he wouldn't have had to lie about, and he wouldn't be a convicted felon now.
The verdict will be talked about for years, beginning with all the jokes on every social media platform. Here are a few from Twitter/X.
and now we go live to Melania for her reaction pic.twitter.com/AqdZItib18
Yes, we've already updated his bio.
I am never leaving this site pic.twitter.com/phOn6h3gwM
Justice!! pic.twitter.com/rZvjVmjIkN
The very talented The Jase – @jasemonkey – did a little of his video-editing magic to sum up Trump’s unfortunate situation, and he made that odd Trump dance worth watching.
#Trump #Guilty (Sound on) pic.twitter.com/NQzQNWeqGi
Absolutely bananas!
This is genius!! Love the song choice. https://t.co/vGxIC52pTn
This is so funny and such a great song choice!
Bet he won't go to jail though.. https://t.co/qCvhamBJhd
#SoMuchWinning #TrumpConvicted!!!!!!!!!
Looks like he can't shoot someone on 5th Avenue without consequences! #ItsAGoodDayForAmerica #ThankYouJury #GuiltyOnAllCounts https://t.co/bKCcSWEC0V
This is absolutely tremendous
This is why I love Twitter. #TrumpGuilty https://t.co/oY11USke5y
New York – doing its bit to make America great again https://t.co/VjNQg1nRze
Hahaha https://t.co/swrnkBl86j
It’s not the first time Jase has used his skills to savage Donald Trump …
Trump by name, Trump by nature. pic.twitter.com/En8Ngg4cpr
And we’re sure it won’t be the last.
You can also find The Jase on YouTube, where he shares guitar lessons for a wide range of music.
