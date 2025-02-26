US donald trump stephen king

Trump’s FBI pick once trolled Stephen King and it was an epic self-own that might very well tell you all you need to know

John Plunkett. Updated February 26th, 2025

Donald Trump is no stranger to the odd – very odd – curveball appointment – but his naming of the new deputy director of the FBI curved so much it basically went round corners.

He named far-right podcaster Dan Bongino in the role, a former New York police officer and Secret Service agent who enthusiastically backed Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

And if you want to get an idea of how Bongino operates, here’s an email shared by one particular journalist following his appointment.

But that’s not why we’re here. We’re here because of this exchange from back in the day – well, 2023 to be precise – with the magnificent Stephen King, who you will obviously have heard of. Bongino though, apparently not.

Top notch detective work, deputy director!

This person had a theory …

Which is surely a bigger leap than you’ll see in the Olympics triple jump.

To conclude …

The future of American law enforcement, folks!

H/T @TifaAuntie