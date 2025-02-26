Trump’s FBI pick once trolled Stephen King and it was an epic self-own that might very well tell you all you need to know

US donald trump stephen king

Donald Trump is no stranger to the odd – very odd – curveball appointment – but his naming of the new deputy director of the FBI curved so much it basically went round corners.

He named far-right podcaster Dan Bongino in the role, a former New York police officer and Secret Service agent who enthusiastically backed Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

BREAKING: Donald Trump just named far-right MAGA podcaster Dan Bongino, a notorious conspiracy theorist who promoted the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen,” to serve as Deputy Director of the FBI. God help us all.pic.twitter.com/WfFXOZH2iK — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 24, 2025

And if you want to get an idea of how Bongino operates, here’s an email shared by one particular journalist following his appointment.

I always appreciated that FBI deputy director Dan Bongino replied to my emails, even if it was this pic.twitter.com/FGwbwZF7E2 — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) February 24, 2025

But that’s not why we’re here. We’re here because of this exchange from back in the day – well, 2023 to be precise – with the magnificent Stephen King, who you will obviously have heard of. Bongino though, apparently not.

Top notch detective work, deputy director!

Congratulations America for your new Deputy FBI Director!

BingoBongo doesn't have a clue who Stephen King is pic.twitter.com/VOmIlLz0cR — AuntieTiffa NAFO OFAN MUGA Fella (@TifaAuntie) February 24, 2025

Haha, Hey, that's not fair, we can't expect that group of people to know what a book is. — Chaos Coordinator (@Teatank01) February 24, 2025

Every single time I think this US admin reached the bottom they surpass themselves, every single time — Alexis Martial (@PlixoSgp) February 24, 2025

Aka he’s never read a book — Angela (@Angeladoneit) February 24, 2025

Does trump even have a clue as to what the deputy director of the FBI does? — Deborah, My Friends Call Me Slayer⚔️ (@drodvik52) February 24, 2025

This person had a theory …

lol, he knows exactly who he is and that’s what makes his response funny, he’s telling him how irrelevant Stephen is. — The Critical Thinker (@melt_snowflake) February 24, 2025

Which is surely a bigger leap than you’ll see in the Olympics triple jump.

To conclude …

I will NEVER forget the day he did that. I laughed so much. https://t.co/3PUOrqhfi9 — Pevenly (@Pevenly1) February 24, 2025

The future of American law enforcement, folks!

With Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, and Dan Bongino heading America's top law enforcement agencies, nobody will take criminal justice seriously any more. What an absolute joke. pic.twitter.com/tMjpOaCZnc — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 24, 2025

H/T @TifaAuntie