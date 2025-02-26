US donald trump elon musk

If one picture sums up the state of Donald Trump’s White House right now then it is surely this one (but you might have to zoom in to spot it)

John Plunkett. Updated February 26th, 2025

Time now to return to the White House where Donald Trump took time out from his golfing schedule to help shift a few replica models of the Overture One, a next generation supersonic airliner which may (or may not) take to the skies in 2030 or so.

And we mention it not because of the supersonically sorry figure Trump cuts here, using the White House to shift merch – although he does, obviously – but because surely no picture sums cup the state of Trump’s presidency than this one.

Spotted it yet?

Seriously, you will have to zoom in.

Some people thought it was the ‘Boom’ logo which is particularly unfortunate given the safety issues many people are expressing about the state of the US skies at the moment.

But no, it wasn’t that.

It was this.

Peekaboo!

Next Elon Musk will be attending Trump’s Cabinet despite not being elected by anyone (oh, he is).

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Source @bscholl