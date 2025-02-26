If one picture sums up the state of Donald Trump’s White House right now then it is surely this one (but you might have to zoom in to spot it)

US donald trump elon musk

Time now to return to the White House where Donald Trump took time out from his golfing schedule to help shift a few replica models of the Overture One, a next generation supersonic airliner which may (or may not) take to the skies in 2030 or so.

And we mention it not because of the supersonically sorry figure Trump cuts here, using the White House to shift merch – although he does, obviously – but because surely no picture sums cup the state of Trump’s presidency than this one.

By popular demand, THIS very special Overture One model is now available for pre-order in the @boomaero Merch store! And these models are made in America! pic.twitter.com/MLlaTsz9Mz — Blake Scholl (@bscholl) February 25, 2025

Spotted it yet?

ZOOM IN LMAO https://t.co/cQkayhmOID — Jack J (@Jack_Frodo) February 25, 2025

Seriously, you will have to zoom in.

Some people thought it was the ‘Boom’ logo which is particularly unfortunate given the safety issues many people are expressing about the state of the US skies at the moment.

But no, it wasn’t that.

It was this.

The real president always keeps watch over his puppet pic.twitter.com/YQIlgzCMMz — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 25, 2025

Peekaboo!

Next Elon Musk will be attending Trump’s Cabinet despite not being elected by anyone (oh, he is).

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

1.

2.

I’m convinced Elon has been sleeping in the same bed as Trump — James (@James_ENTMT_) February 25, 2025

3.

you can see the president behind him — ladidai (@ladidaix) see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) February 25, 2025

4.

Devil in my ear type of shit. Pulitzer level photo. pic.twitter.com/depAO1HTzB — Juan (@JuanIsidro) February 25, 2025

5.

Mirror mirror on the wall who’s the actual president of them all — TeeJ_0_o ️ (@TeeJ_0_o) February 25, 2025

6.

This is like when you notice something in a Horror movie but you dont notice it until you rewatch it https://t.co/WXHMw0Um7i pic.twitter.com/mlA55sfrI1 — name CAN be blank (@spheresofterra) February 25, 2025

7.

8.

“trump stands in front of wall of pictures of us presidents and, sneakily behind him, there’s a framed reflection of elon musk” is such unsubtle symbolism https://t.co/F1zhHrJj9j — Maia (@maiamindel) February 25, 2025

9.

when you haunted by someone who is still alive pic.twitter.com/kGFyCLXo4p — jibble puss (@JibblePuss) February 25, 2025

READ MORE

Donald Trump plans to sell $5m ‘gold cards’ to rich people who want to live in the U.S. – 17 horrified reactions

Source @bscholl