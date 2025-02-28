Someone tried to explain to Trump just how his beloved tariffs actually work and it ended as well as you thought it would

US donald trump tariffs

With the possible exception of Diet Coke, there’s nothing Donald Trump likes more than tariffs, seizing any excuse to explain how he’s going to slap the T-word on anything and everyone who doesn’t help Make America Great Again.

Except tariffs aren’t the panacea Trump thinks they are (TBF Trump thinks a panacea is a part of your digestive system, but that’s besides the point).

This particular journalist took upon it themselves to explain – quite correctly – that tariffs end up being paid for by American consumers and importers.

And it ended just as well you thought it would.

Reporter: Tariffs are paid by the American importers and consumers. Trump: No, they’re not. They’re paid for by the country. (He’s really dumb) pic.twitter.com/UUy0X9KD4S — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) February 27, 2025

He wasn’t the only journalist to try it, but the results were depressingly – and entirely predictably – familiar.

Reporter: Americans who are concerned about higher prices believe, as most people do, that tariffs are paid by consumers and importers when they import things into this country. Trump: ….It’s a myth that’s put out there by foreign countries that really don’t like paying… pic.twitter.com/uWGK9QevWq — Acyn (@Acyn) February 27, 2025

Third time lucky?

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

1.

BREAKING: In a stunning moment, Trump refuses to accept that tariffs are paid by consumers, insisting instead that “It’s a myth that’s put out there by foreign countries that really don’t like paying tariffs.” His delusion is a danger to America.pic.twitter.com/z8gCvQUMGv — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) February 27, 2025

2.

Trump has no idea what a tariff is. A tariff is a tax on US citizens..PERIOD. — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) February 27, 2025

3.

There is no way he graduated business college and doesn’t know how tariffs work. — Anubis Realm (@DeeSeeMe) February 27, 2025

4.

5.

Trump genuinely believes this. He thinks all this free money will be pouring into the US from taxing other countries. And when we are in a deep recession 3 months from now from all his horseshit, He won’t be able to blame anyone other than himself. Not that that won’t stop it… — Matthew Spira (@MatthewSpira) February 27, 2025

6.

He’s literally the stupidest person ever to be elected president. Mind numbingly dumb. — Tonya Bailey (@tbailey1976) February 28, 2025

7.

The simple fact is tariffs are a tax on imports. US businesses pay them, then pass the cost onto consumers through higher prices. Anything else anyone says about Tariffs is misleading. Do tariffs bring in money for the US government? Yes, at first. But as prices go up, people… — Ilyas Ibrahim Mohamed (@iiliyaa) February 27, 2025

8.

9.

Journalist explains how tariffs work Donald Trump rejects the explanation pic.twitter.com/wBefvD1gqH — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 27, 2025

If you like it particularly straight talking …

This man is a fucking idiot. — Eric Garcia (@EricG1247) February 27, 2025

READ MORE

Keir Starmer fact-checked Donald Trump ’til he farted and it was that rarest of things – Trump (briefly) lost for words

Source @Ronxyz00