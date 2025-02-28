US donald trump tariffs

Someone tried to explain to Trump just how his beloved tariffs actually work and it ended as well as you thought it would

John Plunkett. Updated February 28th, 2025

With the possible exception of Diet Coke, there’s nothing Donald Trump likes more than tariffs, seizing any excuse to explain how he’s going to slap the T-word on anything and everyone who doesn’t help Make America Great Again.

Except tariffs aren’t the panacea Trump thinks they are (TBF Trump thinks a panacea is a part of your digestive system, but that’s besides the point).

This particular journalist took upon it themselves to explain – quite correctly – that tariffs end up being paid for by American consumers and importers.

And it ended just as well you thought it would.

He wasn’t the only journalist to try it, but the results were depressingly – and entirely predictably – familiar.

Third time lucky?

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

If you like it particularly straight talking …

Source @Ronxyz00