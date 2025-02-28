Keir Starmer fact-checked Donald Trump ’til he farted and it was that rarest of things – Trump (briefly) lost for words

US donald trump Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer’s visit to Donald Trump has been a success on pretty much whatever measure you care to take.

Although if there’s one thing the US president isn’t, it’s a man of his word so we’d probably be wise not to read too much into its long-term impact.

But there was one moment in particular which stood out, when Starmer took the opportunity to fact check Trump over Ukraine and it was that rarest of things – Trump apparently lost for words, if only for a moment or two at least.

Starmer interrupts Trump to correct his false claim that European nations “get their money back” from Ukraine: “Mainly it was gifted, actually.” pic.twitter.com/ReDdxN6bYp — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) February 27, 2025

Prime Minister Keir Starmer corrects another false statement from President Trump pic.twitter.com/E7pbMmTWXe — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) February 27, 2025

No more questions, your honour.

And if it reminded you of anything – of course it reminded you of something! – it was Emannuel Macron doing this just a few days ago.

Macron just grabbed Trump’s arm and fact-checked him to his face in real time. More of this please. pic.twitter.com/IIUhaHXmkY — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 24, 2025

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about Trump Fact Checked ‘Til He Farted – The Sequel.

1.

CRINGEWORTHY: For the second time in just two days, a world leader had to call out Trump to his face for lying about Ukraine. First, it was French President Emmanuel Macron. Today, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer had to do the exact same thing. Humiliating! pic.twitter.com/uhoLJ42AKk — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) February 27, 2025

2.

At lest European leaders have cojones! — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) February 27, 2025

3.

Trump’s Ukraine lies got schooled by Starmer and Macron, guess his ‘stable genius’ card expired. Time to stop embarrassing us on the world stage. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) February 28, 2025

4.

Starmer and Macron should be applauded. Yes there’s the special relationship/state visit guff – but correcting Trump to his face, on camera, is something next to no one is doing and it’s a reminder of what democracy should look like https://t.co/lP6h8YSGUd — John (@johnedwards996) February 27, 2025

5.

Macron and Starmer are *quite* the double act aren’t they? I reckon Macron is the *funny man* and Keir is the *straight man* and Trump is the stooge who ends up with a custard pie in his face… — David Newble (@DavidNewble) February 27, 2025

6.