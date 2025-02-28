US donald trump Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer fact-checked Donald Trump ’til he farted and it was that rarest of things – Trump (briefly) lost for words

John Plunkett. Updated February 28th, 2025

Keir Starmer’s visit to Donald Trump has been a success on pretty much whatever measure you care to take.

Although if there’s one thing the US president isn’t, it’s a man of his word so we’d probably be wise not to read too much into its long-term impact.

But there was one moment in particular which stood out, when Starmer took the opportunity to fact check Trump over Ukraine and it was that rarest of things – Trump apparently lost for words, if only for a moment or two at least.

No more questions, your honour.

And if it reminded you of anything – of course it reminded you of something! – it was Emannuel Macron doing this just a few days ago.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about Trump Fact Checked ‘Til He Farted – The Sequel.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2