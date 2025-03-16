Celebrity ed sheeran

This interviewer’s cringeworthy reaction to Ed Sheeran explaining his song lyrics is the very definition of ‘instant regret’

David Harris. Updated March 16th, 2025

A short video of an old interview with the hugely popular singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran has been going wildly viral on Twitter as it’s so very relatable to anybody that has ever laughed at the wrong moment (so that’s pretty much all of us).

In the clip, Sheeran is explaining why he thinks the lyrics to his 2014 global hit Thinking Out Loud are so popular (or ‘memeable’) with his fanbase.

The interviewer somewhat jumped the gun with his laughing response and it’s truly excruciating, relatable and let’s face it, hilarious

Thanks to danny for sharing.

You can see the exact moment the interviewer’s soul left his body.

here’s what people made of it.

Hats off to Ed Sheeran, who perfectly rode it out…

Source @beyoncegarden Image Screengrab