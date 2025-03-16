This interviewer’s cringeworthy reaction to Ed Sheeran explaining his song lyrics is the very definition of ‘instant regret’

Celebrity ed sheeran

A short video of an old interview with the hugely popular singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran has been going wildly viral on Twitter as it’s so very relatable to anybody that has ever laughed at the wrong moment (so that’s pretty much all of us).

In the clip, Sheeran is explaining why he thinks the lyrics to his 2014 global hit Thinking Out Loud are so popular (or ‘memeable’) with his fanbase.

The interviewer somewhat jumped the gun with his laughing response and it’s truly excruciating, relatable and let’s face it, hilarious

the way he instantly regretted laughing will forever take me OUT LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/LOQHVbaV9A — (@beyoncegarden) March 3, 2025

You can see the exact moment the interviewer’s soul left his body.

here’s what people made of it.

1.

That regret hit him so fast, I’m crying — vinny (@drxggybunny) March 4, 2025

2.

wonder what went through Ed's head for that split second that he laughed knowing how the story was gonna end — DM me JasmineJae.Club (@jasminejaexxx) March 4, 2025

3.

Damn it, this moment is going to give him nightmares for a long time to come — Ella (@ellailonaaa) March 4, 2025

4.

That instant regret after laughing is priceless. We’ve all been there! — Evelyn (@evelyn_littlee) March 5, 2025

5.

The realization hit him like a truck — Honey Gold (@HoneyGoldxx) March 4, 2025

6.

This why I keep my laugh in unless ik it's supposed to be funny — Tyler (@tyhy71237) March 4, 2025

7.

Bro buffered mid-laugh and reconsidered his whole life — J ✨ (@jyrxse) March 4, 2025

8.

he's literally all of us — Frances Bentley (@frrrrantic) March 4, 2025

9.

This is why its best to let people finish the thought before laughing — Morgan (@gimmieneckk) March 4, 2025

10.

11.

I’ve been in this exact situation 5 times in the last 3 weeks https://t.co/JBt8nJn9Jz — angelo (@angeloseason) March 4, 2025

Hats off to Ed Sheeran, who perfectly rode it out…

