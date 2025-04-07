A Trump loyalist asked why the EU doesn’t buy more US cars, and while the replies scorched him – one simply burnt him to a crisp

US US politics

Donald Trump’s Homeland Security adviser and White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, isn’t exactly known for being a reasonable man – or a particularly accurate one, when it comes to the facts surrounding the administrations of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Here he is, for example, misrepresenting the state of the US at the end of Trump’s first term in office.

Stephen Miller: No President in history has been dealt a better hand on day one than President Biden. pic.twitter.com/0gcSY26oZ8 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 9, 2021

We can only assume that this ragebait was a result of a bit of jealousy at the attention being paid to Trump’s BFF – Elon Musk.

His current mission is to back up the Trump rationale for his global economy-busting tariffs, and Miller has chosen to do that by wanging on about other countries not buying enough American cars.

.@StephenM: "Why is that if you go to Tokyo, there's no American cars, if you go to Berlin, there's no American cars — but on our streets, we have every foreign car there is? … They've blocked their markets from our cars … President Trump is saying that has to end." pic.twitter.com/oelrzpoWzp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 4, 2025

He continued the theme with this Twitter comment.

Once again, it wasn’t a completely accurate representation of the facts. We know, right – what a shocker!

But since he’d asked the question, people provided answers.

Because European car manufacturers make cars Americans like and Americans don’t do the opposite because they try to sell the same models to Europe, which makes absolutely zero sense there. https://t.co/IVMY9xjSTK — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) April 6, 2025

Why is the world full with Americantech bros stuff, movies, music …? Why is the earth round and couldn't we just make it flat again? Why is the sun not falling from the sky hanging there without a permit? — Matthias Strolz (@matstrolz) April 6, 2025

The same reason, all Europeans use Apple iPhones, Microsoft Office and Google for web search. BECAUSE THEY ARE THE BETTER PRODUCTS!

And Germans make better cars.

It’s called „capitalism“, the best products win, and it’s really not that hard to understand. — Lars Kruse (@Lars_Kruse_1973) April 6, 2025

Name a single popular American car that would fit on Japanese or European streets? Now check whether it’s available in RHD. There are your answers. It’s not tariffs. — Ewan Makepeace (@ewanmakepeace) April 6, 2025

This is what happens when dumb people get treated with the same respect as smart people. This man is beneath me intellectually. Good lord these clowns still think it’s 1986 & Europe is some desolate place. https://t.co/sbNkQ61bio — Sons of Killmonger & Disciple of Dark Brandon (@2Strong2Silence) April 6, 2025

because american car companies almost only make giant fucking trucks and SUVs now that literally can’t fit on the roads in europe and japan you bald headed dumb fuck https://t.co/vK8ROxdbzw — john (justoneenby on the other app) (@toshanshuinLA) April 6, 2025

Americans refusing to accept that their cars are fucking awful is always funny. https://t.co/doCVrDGgl1 — Grumpy Agency Guy (@GrumpyAgencyGuy) April 6, 2025

Imagine not understanding why people would choose a Toyota or BMW over a Ford or GM… — Kim Iversen (@KimIversenShow) April 6, 2025

We "provide defense and security" for Japan because the US wrote the Japanese constitution with a special clause deliberately neutering their ability to defend themselves! Now we're supposed to throw Tokyo to the wolves because they're driving Hondas instead of Fords? https://t.co/LrnhymTPNR — Kareem Rifai (@KareemRifai) April 6, 2025

