US US politics

A Trump loyalist asked why the EU doesn’t buy more US cars, and while the replies scorched him – one simply burnt him to a crisp

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 7th, 2025

Donald Trump’s Homeland Security adviser and White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, isn’t exactly known for being a reasonable man – or a particularly accurate one, when it comes to the facts surrounding the administrations of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Here he is, for example, misrepresenting the state of the US at the end of Trump’s first term in office.

We can only assume that this ragebait was a result of a bit of jealousy at the attention being paid to Trump’s BFF – Elon Musk.

Are you enjoying America’s new Golden Age?

His current mission is to back up the Trump rationale for his global economy-busting tariffs, and Miller has chosen to do that by wanging on about other countries not buying enough American cars.

He continued the theme with this Twitter comment.

Why are American streets filled with cars from Europe and Japan but their streets are empty of American cars? Even as we provide defense and security for both?

Once again, it wasn’t a completely accurate representation of the facts. We know, right – what a shocker!

Misleading: Ford sold 426,307 cars in Europe in 2024, Tesla sold 327,635: Many cars sold under European (Mercedes), Korean (Hyundai/Kia), and Japanese (Honda, etc) brand names are built in the USA: Also, 50% of American cars are too wide for European streets:

But since he’d asked the question, people provided answers.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2