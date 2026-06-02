Politics farmers Jeremy Clarkson nigel farage

Reform UK proudly shared this clip of Jeremy Clarkson saying young farmers were all voting Farage and the internet had a message for young (and old) farmers everywhere

John Plunkett. Updated June 2nd, 2026

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To the world – briefly – of TV presenter turned farmer Jeremy Clarkson, who went on Times Radio to talk politics, agriculture and much else besides no doubt.

And in this particular exchange the former Top Gear man was asked who young farmers would be backing the next time they get a chance to vote, and it turns out they are all voting for one man, according to Clarkson.

And that man is Nigel Farage.

It was naturally picked up by whoever runs the Reform UK account on Twitter, and we’re glad they did, in a way, because the comebacks came thick and fast.

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Only one question remained.

Source @reformparty_uk