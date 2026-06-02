Reform UK proudly shared this clip of Jeremy Clarkson saying young farmers were all voting Farage and the internet had a message for young (and old) farmers everywhere

Politics farmers Jeremy Clarkson nigel farage

To the world – briefly – of TV presenter turned farmer Jeremy Clarkson, who went on Times Radio to talk politics, agriculture and much else besides no doubt.

And in this particular exchange the former Top Gear man was asked who young farmers would be backing the next time they get a chance to vote, and it turns out they are all voting for one man, according to Clarkson.

And that man is Nigel Farage.

Jeremy Clarkson says young farmers are backing Reform UK. 🚜 pic.twitter.com/jmeoudDiBL — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) June 1, 2026

It was naturally picked up by whoever runs the Reform UK account on Twitter, and we’re glad they did, in a way, because the comebacks came thick and fast.

1.

Not that anybody should believe a thing this lifetime bullshitter says, but if “young farmers” genuinely are backing the party who are going to turbocharge climate change – the number one threat to the farming profession – then that is suicidal levels of stupidity. https://t.co/gwpEK6Ww0H — Marl Karx (@BareLeft) June 1, 2026

2.

So his choir won BGT on Saturday night, espousing the fact that mental health is a desperate issue. Now he’s out supporting a party who want to decimate mental health support and destroy crucial welfare programmes. https://t.co/CJMRGccYng — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) June 1, 2026

3.

Awkward. Clarkson on Farage in October: “Nigel Farage rarely talks about the economy and when he does, his numbers don’t add up. He says he wants to cut taxes and increase spending by £150bn. Huh? “But before anyone can question his logic, he scuttles back to his safe space… — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) June 1, 2026

4.

Farmers will never learn 🤣 voted for brexit, then cried about it. Now they are voting for a man responsible for Brexit 🤣 couldn’t make this up. The least informed part of the society there is. — Reform Party Watch (@WatchReform) June 1, 2026

5.

That’s because young farmers don’t realise how much a health insurance policy is going to cost them under Nigel Farage. https://t.co/bVeNwOS9pS — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) June 1, 2026

6.

‘The forest was shrinking but the trees kept voting for the axe, for the axe was clever and convinced the trees that because his handle was made of wood he was one of them’ pic.twitter.com/VT32Cbi22K — parodyⁿᵒᵗqᵤᵢₜₑpm (@ShadowyPM) June 1, 2026

7.

Really? They want more of this? pic.twitter.com/wjgNBXqYL2 — Ian Barnes (@Ianbarnes2001) June 1, 2026

8.

Context Clarkson also has also said Reforms policies are vague He is not personally endorsing Reform Far from it — Lee Dechan 🇬🇧⬅️Centrist➡️ (@leesdechan) June 1, 2026

9.

Farmers backing the people who brought them Brexit? The Brexit that cut their exports to the EU by 40%. The Brexit that brought subsidies chaos? The Brexit that cut off their labour supply? Talk about turkeys voting for Christmas… pic.twitter.com/6EeJPKVEQY — Clean Energy (@EnergyMix_UK) June 1, 2026

10.

Only the stupid ones – same as every other industry. — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) June 1, 2026

11.

You mean younger than 80 years old? https://t.co/uLMyGMFAWR — Georgi Siana (@SianaNache79742) June 1, 2026

Only one question remained.

@JeremyClarkson do you still stand by this? Are you aware that Reform are using this for promotional material? — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard) June 1, 2026

Source @reformparty_uk