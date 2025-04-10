US donald trump tariffs

Donald Trump had a ‘wall’ metaphor for his humiliating tariff climbdown and the only wall is the one you’ll be banging your head against

John Plunkett. Updated April 10th, 2025

It was either a magnificent example of Trump’s Art of the Deal or it was a humiliating climbdown, the likes of which we’ll never see until Trump does it again, obviously.

Either way, Trump’s great global tariffs bonanza turned out to be nothing of the sort, leaving us almost entirely back at where we started, save for the world’s richest people getting even richer, obviously.

And we mention it again because Trump tried to explain whatever the hell it was he’s just done with a ‘wall’ metaphor which really does have to be heard to be believed.

And here is precisely what people made of that.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

READ MORE

This hilarious Naked Gun clip went viral and it’s as good a take on what Trump’s just done as you will ever see

Source @Acyn