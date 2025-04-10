Donald Trump had a ‘wall’ metaphor for his humiliating tariff climbdown and the only wall is the one you’ll be banging your head against

US donald trump tariffs

It was either a magnificent example of Trump’s Art of the Deal or it was a humiliating climbdown, the likes of which we’ll never see until Trump does it again, obviously.

Either way, Trump’s great global tariffs bonanza turned out to be nothing of the sort, leaving us almost entirely back at where we started, save for the world’s richest people getting even richer, obviously.

And we mention it again because Trump tried to explain whatever the hell it was he’s just done with a ‘wall’ metaphor which really does have to be heard to be believed.

Reporter: You said there would be no pause and now there’s a pause Trump: You have to have flexibility. I could say here’s a wall and I’m going to go through it and you can’t go through the wall. Sometimes you have to be able to go under the wall or around the wall or over the… pic.twitter.com/djTrxRp1Ik — Acyn (@Acyn) April 9, 2025

And here is precisely what people made of that.

He put up a wall where there wasn’t a wall, thus creating a need to get around over or through the wall, and then when he couldn’t do any of that, he tore the wall down, so there wasn’t a wall at all. But don’t worry, Mexico will totally be paying for all of this. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 9, 2025

Will Mexico be paying for this imaginary wall? — The Resistor Sister®️♥️ (@the_resistor) April 9, 2025

Concepts of a wall — aly кішка! ✙ (@mexic0la_) April 9, 2025

This is a sick person who needs psychiatric help: psyche yard for 90 days — Jeff Baguma (@baguma_jeff) April 9, 2025

So what you’re saying is walls don’t work and there are in fact, ways to get around them — SJI2783 (@sji2783) April 9, 2025

This isn’t “flexibility”, it’s cowardice wrapped in word salad. Trump got caught lying, panicked when the markets tanked, and now he’s babbling about walls like a kid who didn’t do his homework. The man said one thing two days ago, then did the complete opposite, and now expects… — Wesley Baker (@WesleyJBaker) April 9, 2025

“So… the President was asked why he said there would be no pause on tariffs, and now there is a pause. His response? That there’s a wall. And sometimes you go through it. Or under it. Or over it. Or around it.” Which is not a tariff policy. It is not an economic explanation. It… — Robin Duggan (@RobinDuggan3) April 9, 2025

He has no idea what he is doing or saying at any point in time. It’s just random. — Samir Alibabic (@samiralibabic) April 9, 2025

Speaking of walls…. Y’all remember that one time that a president shut down the government for 35 days because he wanted funding for his wall? What ever happened to that wall? Are people able to go under it, or around it, or over it? — Matt Linn ⚡️ (@Mattlinn01) April 9, 2025

To conclude …

Source @Acyn