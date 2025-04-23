This American comedian’s take on why he flipped from Democrat to Republican had people facepalming into next year

US donald trump

Full disclosure, we hadn’t come across Andrew Schulz before, but by all accounts he’s a stand-up who’s had Donald Trump for a cosy chat on his podcast back in the day.

We mention him because he’s been explaining how – and why – he flipped from being a Democrat to the Republican that he is today.

And for an insight into the state of American politics right now, you could do worse. A lot worse. And that sound you can hear is people facepalming into next year.

NEW: Popular Comedian Andrew Schulz explains why he flipped from being Dem to conservative “When I was younger, Democrats were cool. They were getting their d*ck sucked in the office. They were supportive of hip-hop music. They said, ‘Do whatever you want, we don’t want to… pic.twitter.com/ThmKYYlAK1 — Jason Cohen (@JasonJournoDC) April 20, 2025

Stop the world, we want to get off. And these people surely said it best.

41 years old and his politics center around “who’s getting p*ssy and saying cool shit”. What a loser. https://t.co/koAN4M7C0A — dave (@david_schimpf) April 21, 2025

We need tariffs on podcast equipment — Yabadabado (@JonahLandergan) April 21, 2025

equating masculinity with being an asshole is one of society’s greatest failures https://t.co/4q56f1iWYV — frank bullitt (@the_blueprint) April 22, 2025

I mean he’s right that he never “changed.” He just never actually had any real beliefs. — Josh Boutwell (@joshbmessenger) April 21, 2025

this is not a person who is interested in actual politics lol his worldview is derived from an early 2000s air-brushed t-shirt of spongebob squarepants holding a stack of money https://t.co/hdD2uRAXaQ — manny (@mannyfidel) April 21, 2025

He is basically a child who never grew up, who idolizes adults that act like irresponsible children. Then he advocates for these people to be in charge of the rest of us. Absolute. Fucking. Loser. https://t.co/fZ155oarCX — What’s next? (@C2daMFinJ) April 21, 2025

