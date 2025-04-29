‘What was the final straw that ended a lifelong friendship?’ – 17 buddy bust-ups

Round Ups Ask Reddit

It’s normal for friendships to evolve, change and even drift apart over time. But they can also come to an abrupt end.

According to the findings of Reddit user New_Perspective1201, friendships end due to a built up resentment or single moments of awful behaviour. And we know this because they posed this question to the folks over at r/AskReddit:

‘What was the final straw that ended a lifelong friendship?’

‘My best friend of over 20 years, we both had kids about the same age, and our daughters were also best friends. She left her then 15 year old with me for a week while she went on a trip to Bali (no problem at all), and her daughter attempted to end her life. I took her to hospital, got care for her, sat by her bed for 3 days, made sure she was set up with a social worker, got her connected with the local mental health unit and youth services team, and put a plan in place to help her recover and move forward etc etc etc. Obviously I’d called her mum on day one and kept her appraised, but this woman not only didn’t change her flights and come home (because it would have cost $200 to change the flights), she literally told me “oh you don’t have to go to the hospital every day to sit with her, that’s what the nurses are for”. And then when she finally got back, she flipped out at me for “parenting her child behind her back”. I’m still in contact with the kid – she’s living independently and working as a baker’s apprentice, she’s gone no contact with her mother, but she still rings me up when she needs a grown up to talk to. I will never speak to that “friend” again.’

-activelyresting

‘I felt that I was doing all the leg work. I started every conversation, was the first one to email, text etc. so one day I decided I was going to wait for her to message first. And sure here we are 18 years later.’

-10110101101_

‘She started routinely paying rent weeks late. And blocked me from her social media so she could secretly post about going to concerts and music festivals with her rent money.’

-AmieLucy

‘He was bangin’ my wife for 3 years, and had the temerity to say that it was my fault.’

-gogozrx

‘When I realized that me being a good friend to her was actually just me being a caretaker with poor boundaries and putting up with years of emotional abuse. When that fog lifted it was completely life changing.’

-Red217

‘He dated my best friend (they met because of me) and she utterly trashed his heart and cheated on him. Just… awful, I regret introducing them. Our friendship got ghosted during their relationship, and after they broke up, it was clearly done. Sucks, but I get it. Still miss the dude. Hope he’s happier now that he got the fuck away from everyone.’

-blackfox24

‘Everything was a competition that my “friend” had to win. The day that she noticed my brand new jug and said that hers was bigger was the day I realised that I didn’t want to be friends anymore.’

-JenIsSalty

‘When I was a freshman in college I shared a room with my best friend from high school. I kept a diary that I wrote in every day, and I would hide it in my locked closet. One day I came back from class to find her reading out loud from my diary to a group of our friends. She had broken into the closet just to get the diary. I haven’t spoken to that bitch in 30 plus years.’

-RhodiumPlated

‘Everything was someone else’s fault. On both the macro and micro levels. If it was an interpersonal issue it was never him at fault, ever. Relationship problems, always his partners at fault. Even when the same reasons caused each break up. Got into a verbal altercation at the bar? Someone else’s fault completely.

It was too exhausting.’

-Schwa-de-vivre

