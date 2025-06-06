Donald Trump said that D Day was “not a great day” for Germany, and got thoroughly schooled by the German Chancellor

US donald trump germany

While Donald Trump’s remarks about Elon Musk are likely to have the most far-reaching consequences of his meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the Oval Office scene was the usual omnishambles that we’ve all come to expect from Trump diplomacy.

Mr Merz had to address Trump’s claims that Russia and Ukraine are like two children fighting, with some clear points about the grave differences between Russia’s chosen targets and Ukraine’s.

German Chancellor Merz sets the record straight after Trump tries to draw moral equivalence between Russia and Ukrainian actions: "Ukraine is only targeting military targets. Not civilians, not private [property], not energy infrastructure. This is the difference." pic.twitter.com/xKx0rjsVvd — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) June 5, 2025

Trump’s rent-a-rant boast about the election was, frankly, embarrassing.

Trump is meeting with German Chancellor Merz in the Oval Office. Trump opened up by telling the Chancellor that he’d won all 7 swing states and nobody had ever done that before as his victory was the greatest ever. I have to credit the Chancellor for not laughing. pic.twitter.com/BJeLC6lpPB — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) June 5, 2025

But the worst gaffe happened when the Chancellor mentioned that the following day would be the anniversary of D Day, the first day of the Allied landing at Normandy during the Second World War, which paved the way for the defeat of Hitler’s regime.

Prepare to grimace.

MERZ: Tomorrow is the D Day anniversary, when the Americans ended a war in Europe TRUMP: That was not a pleasant day for you? This is not a great day MERZ: This was the liberation of my country from Nazi dictatorship pic.twitter.com/rcEDGopjVy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 5, 2025

Trump should probably never ever reference anything historical, because it has yet to end well for him. Mr Merz’s comments got a virtual round of applause – which is more than can be said for Trump’s.

1.

Trump is so dumb. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) June 5, 2025

2.

Do we have to pay Merz to babysit for Trump for 2 hours ? — Michael Banach (@m1db) June 6, 2025

3.

He doesn't understand that the Germans would be happy, not to be lead by Hitler anymore He just sees the end of a potential empire, like he desires, and mourns. — Luke Chilton (@XisElonGated) June 5, 2025

4.

5.

This is what you get when you replace U.S. History with Fox News reruns — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) June 5, 2025

6.

A must watch! Merz is not Zelenskyy or ramaphosa or even Starmer! Biggest uppercut ever and in the Oval Office too — the truth (@joevankas) June 5, 2025

7.

This is so embarrassing for Trump. — Lucas Sanders ️ (@LucasSa56947288) June 5, 2025

8.

Any world leader can destroy Trump. Though Merz is exceedingly intelligent. https://t.co/o0JdmmXzTJ — iamundertow (@iamundertow) June 6, 2025

9.

After witnessing firsthand the Trump shitshow, right about now Chancellor Friedrich Merz is on the phone telling Germans and members of the EU that Trump is not only an incompetent fucking moron, but an international embarrassment and global laughingstock who cannot be trusted. pic.twitter.com/7MlrVqh41k — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) June 5, 2025

10.