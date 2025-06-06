US donald trump germany

Donald Trump said that D Day was “not a great day” for Germany, and got thoroughly schooled by the German Chancellor

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 6th, 2025

While Donald Trump’s remarks about Elon Musk are likely to have the most far-reaching consequences of his meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the Oval Office scene was the usual omnishambles that we’ve all come to expect from Trump diplomacy.

Mr Merz had to address Trump’s claims that Russia and Ukraine are like two children fighting, with some clear points about the grave differences between Russia’s chosen targets and Ukraine’s.

Trump’s rent-a-rant boast about the election was, frankly, embarrassing.

But the worst gaffe happened when the Chancellor mentioned that the following day would be the anniversary of D Day, the first day of the Allied landing at Normandy during the Second World War, which paved the way for the defeat of Hitler’s regime.

Prepare to grimace.

Trump should probably never ever reference anything historical, because it has yet to end well for him. Mr Merz’s comments got a virtual round of applause – which is more than can be said for Trump’s.

