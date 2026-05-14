JD Vance proudly declared that Donald Trump takes fraud seriously and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Politics donald trump fraud JD Vance

The Donald Trump White House does not necessarily have a reputation for transparency and honesty.

Sure, Trump and his cabinet are constantly making public statements, but besides the most dedicated Magas, nobody believes anything this administration says anymore.

Which brings us to JD Vance’s press conference on fraud.

Here is the Vice President explaining why now is the time for the government to start cracking down on fraudulent activity.

Vance: Why are we doing this now? The simple answer is… because we have a president who takes fraud seriously. pic.twitter.com/NKL6297Izz — Acyn (@Acyn) May 13, 2026

The fact that his nose wasn’t growing longer and longer throughout that statement is actually a surprise.

To stand up there and praise Donald Trump as the bastion of accountability with a straight face is exactly why JD Vance has the job that he does. Nobody else on the planet could pull that off with the same performative seriousness as the VP.

It didn’t take long for the entirety of the internet to explode into laughter at the ridiculous nature of Vance’s statement. Keep reading for the many, many, MANY reasons Donald Trump is decidedly not the face of fraud prevention.

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Donald Trump has pardoned more than 70 people convicted of fraud https://t.co/knaT0DJPDf — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) May 13, 2026

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LOL. He takes it so seriously that he commits it constantly and was convicted of it. https://t.co/FRFy2VAWgH — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) May 13, 2026

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HahahahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahHahahahahahahahaha just ask him about those phones hahahahahahahahahahahahahah — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 13, 2026

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