Politics alaska eric trump gas prices

Eric Trump posted a ‘refuelling’ selfie from Air Force One in Alaska and he didn’t just fail to read the room, he was on the wrong continent

Saul Hutson. Updated May 14th, 2026

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The Trump family vacation photos keep rolling in from the President’s visit to China and Eric Trump just took the mantle for most clueless post of the trip.

Eric thought it’d make sense to highlight how his trip aboard the jumbo jet Air Force One required a fuel stop along the way. So he posed with his wife, Lara Trump, flaunting matching lobotomized smiles in front of the plane refueling.

This is not a cute vacation pic, this is a giant middle finger to the American people who can’t currently afford to fill up their gas tanks.

It’s hard to overstate how out-of-touch the Trumps are. But if there were ever a picture to sum it all up, this is it.

The goal of any social media post is to generate engagement, but this is not what Eric had in mind.

The replies to the post were plentiful – and very angry.

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