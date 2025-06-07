What’s a ‘harmless’ habit that actually makes someone insufferable once you notice it? – 17 subtle behaviours that will mess with your blood-pressure

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Nobody’s perfect. We’ve all got our annoying quirks that rub people up the wrong way, but it’s fair to say some bad habits are worse than others.

Whether it’s constantly one-upping someone else’s story or never putting your phone down, there are plenty of behaviours that will drive you mad once you’ve noticed them.

ZumbaRoy took it upon themselves to compile a list of these habits by putting this question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a “harmless” habit that actually makes someone insufferable once you notice it?’

Get ready to see red by reading these top replies…

1.

‘Asking a question, not listening to the answer, then later contradicting what you just said.’

-Turtleballoon123

2.

Constantly one-upping your misery. You say you’re tired, they haven’t slept since 2014. You say your coffee’s cold, they’ve been drinking regret for years.’

-These_Detail_7360

3.

‘Never ever agreeing with you no matter how trivial or inconsequential. You will make a point and they will go “well actually…” It’s like they have to be right all the time and it’s exhausting to talk to people like that.’

-porcosbaconsandwich

4.

‘Hinting instead of asking direct questions’

-caseofthemondays81

5.

‘People who can’t stand to go a minute without hearing their own voice.’

-Entire_Teaching1989

6.

‘Never asking questions back.’

-Glittering-Paper4516

7.

‘Constantly interrupting people when they are talking’

-FrostedMelodyxo

8.

‘Always feeling like they have to play the devil’s advocate’

-candyspyder

9.