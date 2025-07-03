Trump’s latest job figures weren’t the big-up Fox News was hoping for and their comedy reverse ferret is a supremely satisfying watch – 13 A++ responses
Donald Trump’s 24-hour TV news mouthpiece Fox News was naturally super-excited to announce the president’s great jobs news because everything Trump touches turns to gold, right?
Except the economy didn’t quite perform as Trump – or Fox – hoped it would (tariffs, anyone?) and watching this sink in on live TV is a supremely satisfying watch.
Bartiromo: "We are waiting any moment now to get the jobs number for the month of June. The expectations call for the numbers to be up 95,000. Right now seeing the number — actually, uh, showing a decline in jobs, uh, down 33,000, uh." pic.twitter.com/BGgQRezS4e
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 2, 2025
Mega oof!
And these people surely said it best.
1.
The pivot to another topic here is incredible. https://t.co/k9fUOkYIE2
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) July 2, 2025
2.
Expecting +95k jobs and getting -33k is like showing up to a baby shower and finding out it’s a foreclosure.
— _ (@SundaeDivine) July 2, 2025
3.
When you’re all primed to cheerlead for Dear Leader but reality doesn’t cooperate. https://t.co/loHTFRJ3Sw
— Miss Claudia Menlo (@Claudia_Menlo) July 2, 2025
4.
They promised a “big, beautiful” bill for jobs and growth. Within minutes of its passage, we got the numbers: 33,000 jobs lost. Expectations were +95K. Reality check: tax cuts for billionaires don’t build paychecks.
— Peter (@_e_tto_) July 2, 2025
5.
Art of the deal, baby! https://t.co/ktrzu9Knfr
— Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) July 2, 2025
6.
Have they blamed it on Biden yet?
— (@ChidiNwatu) July 2, 2025
7.
This might be one of the “funniest” TV clips in a while.
Only off by 130,000 jobs in June https://t.co/d5wR0APdOZ
— EZ Rider (@EZRideryoyall) July 2, 2025