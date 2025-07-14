US Chelsea donald trump

Donald Trump wouldn’t leave Chelsea’s triumphant team photo and of all the A++ responses Ryanair said it best

John Plunkett. Updated July 14th, 2025

Spare a thought for Chelsea football club, who triumphed in the inaugural Club World Cup in the US only for everyone to end up talking about Donald Trump instead.

Specifically, how Trump refused to leave the stage before the team raised the trophy in triumph, meaning the president ended up in all the team photos because he just has to be the centre of attention, right?

It prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point responses, many of which touched on the obvious confusion of Chelsea’s double goal-scoring hero, Cole Palmer.

… but no-one said it better than Ryanair.

Nailed it.

And separate but very much related, this.

Source @Ryanair