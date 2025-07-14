Donald Trump wouldn’t leave Chelsea’s triumphant team photo and of all the A++ responses Ryanair said it best

US Chelsea donald trump

Spare a thought for Chelsea football club, who triumphed in the inaugural Club World Cup in the US only for everyone to end up talking about Donald Trump instead.

Specifically, how Trump refused to leave the stage before the team raised the trophy in triumph, meaning the president ended up in all the team photos because he just has to be the centre of attention, right?

THEY DID IT! @ChelseaFC lift the FIFA Club World Cup! CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD GLOBAL HOME OF FOOTBALL | Live All Summer Long | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #CHEPSG pic.twitter.com/44SgOhV7n7 — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 13, 2025

It prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point responses, many of which touched on the obvious confusion of Chelsea’s double goal-scoring hero, Cole Palmer.

Chelsea players wondering why that orange buffoon is standing there while they’re trying to celebrate pic.twitter.com/nODuKUGL73 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 13, 2025

self awareness is SCARED of this orange man… https://t.co/Rs1LzSwSUq — ‍♀️ (@crewslover) July 13, 2025

They did everything but break out a gigantic hook to get Trump out of the shot pic.twitter.com/ZwfmZ2Qn6P — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 14, 2025

People think money has ruined football but the sight of a rapist dictator standing next to a corrupt football official in front of a big gold trophy at a competition bankrolled by Saudi Arabia reminds me the game still belongs to us. pic.twitter.com/JWkS5dcKCb — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) July 13, 2025

Cole Palmer wondering why the bloke from Home Alone 2 is celebrating with Chelsea pic.twitter.com/SIoImQMCqo — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 13, 2025

Fucking ridiculous assclown. Standing there clapping his tiny hands like a goddamn toddler. And nobody wants him there. Constant, overwhelming, global embarrassment. https://t.co/ARjukGG2W0 — Scary Larry ✊ (@aintscarylarry) July 14, 2025

Neither of these men has a clue who the other is. https://t.co/8yx3QMu4Es — Benedict Spence (@BenedictSpence) July 13, 2025

… but no-one said it better than Ryanair.

when someone’s in your seat https://t.co/xB2JD1nD9z — Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 14, 2025

Nailed it.

And separate but very much related, this.

Trump would hate it if you shared this video of him being booed loudly as he took the stage for the Club World Cup trophy presentation. pic.twitter.com/qJyFC0KNIX — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) July 13, 2025

Source @Ryanair