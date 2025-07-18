People have been sharing the everyday sounds that give them anxiety – 17 auditory aggravations
Everybody hates the screech of nails being dragged down a blackboard, but there are other sounds which can be even worse.
Whether it’s an alarm going off or a notification sound pinging away, it seems that the world is full of sonic irritations. To give people a chance to share in their auditory misery, JuniorPlastic3562 put this question out to the good folks over at r/AskReddit:
What’s a “normal” sound you hear that immediately gives you a bit of anxiety or annoyance?
Here are the top answers that don’t make for easy listening…
1.
‘If you’ve ever been in combat, you’ll know the sound of a mortar baseplate firing in the distance. You also know that a few seconds later, your entire world is about to explode.
Trouble is, the sound of a shipping container being set down creates a hollow boom that sounds exactly like it. I live near an industrial estate and hear it several times a day. It’s very minor, but each time it’s like my brain stops the queue of thoughts in my head and forces me to process it manually.’
-ImpressNice299
2.
‘When multiple people are talking in the same room.’
-Jumpy-Comparison5216
3.
‘My alarm clock telling me it’s time to get up and go to work.’
-ReiHammer
4.
‘If an advertisement plays on the radio in the car that has sirens sounds or a car honking my anxiety shoots through the roof’
-exzactlyd
5.
‘Snoring gives me intense anxiety and rage but I also have misophonia. Oh and TV kisses I CANNOT deal with ’
-babybee__
6.
‘Multiple sounds going on within earshot. For example, TV on in my livingroom, hearing another TV on a different channel, someone playing music in the kitchen, etc. Separately they wouldn’t bother me but all together they send me to crazy town.’
-Ambitious-You9255
7.
‘My phone ringing. That bad boy is always on silent mode. Freaking hate calls.’
-Sad_Transition9244
8.
‘Dogs yelping. Even if I know it’s for no valid reason, the sound makes me feel sick and anxious.’
-MakebaVonnerIsCrazy
9.
‘Loud thumping car stereos. The bass is often so loud it penetrates the whole car, and you cannot block it. Sometimes I feel that citizens ought to be able to file a complaint against the offending driver for dangerous volume levels on a public roadway. It should be a serious offense punishable by an expensive citation with a mandatory court appearance, and removal of the stereo system. I´m not kidding.’
-Winter_Meringue_133