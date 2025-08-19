Politics donald trump voting

Donald Trump thinks you have to bring your licence plate to vote – these 17 A++ responses have totally got his number

Saul Hutson. Updated August 19th, 2025

He’s been on a real heater lately, so if you blinked, you might’ve missed Donald Trump delivering yet another crystal-clear demonstration that all the lights are definitely still on upstairs. Watch as our fearless leader confidently explains that when you go to a voting booth, they ask for your license plate.

Yes, your license plate. Naturally, he was “very impressed” by this process. As @BlueATLGeorgia summed it up nicely: “His brain is mush.”

And with that, the internet swiftly jumped into action. Replies ranged from deadpan disbelief to Olympic-level mockery. Please join the group therapy session unfolding in the reactions below.

