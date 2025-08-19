Donald Trump thinks you have to bring your licence plate to vote – these 17 A++ responses have totally got his number

Politics donald trump voting

He’s been on a real heater lately, so if you blinked, you might’ve missed Donald Trump delivering yet another crystal-clear demonstration that all the lights are definitely still on upstairs. Watch as our fearless leader confidently explains that when you go to a voting booth, they ask for your license plate.

Trump: “When you go to a voting booth… they asked me for my license plate, right? I said, I don’t know if I have. And they said, sure, you have to have it. Oh, it’s a very impressive actually.” His brain is mush. pic.twitter.com/5MYh5N2au8 — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) August 18, 2025

Yes, your license plate. Naturally, he was “very impressed” by this process. As @BlueATLGeorgia summed it up nicely: “His brain is mush.”

And with that, the internet swiftly jumped into action. Replies ranged from deadpan disbelief to Olympic-level mockery. Please join the group therapy session unfolding in the reactions below.

BREAKING: Trump says that when he voted, he needed to show the election workers his license plate. Who here has ever had to unscrew their license plate from their vehicle before heading into the voting booth? pic.twitter.com/4SmvqLNSgE — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 18, 2025

Bring your license plate to the polls, folks. Trump’s orders. https://t.co/yuETNbEwKF — David Pepper (@DavidPepper) August 18, 2025

The cheese has slid off the cracker — Tony Michaels (@thetonymichaels) August 18, 2025

“My license plate” — stuff you say when you’ve never had to drive yourself anywhere Can’t wait for @jaketapper’s book about this https://t.co/skGbHkpZOq — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) August 18, 2025

Preparing for election day after the magtards change all the requirements. pic.twitter.com/A5LCnM8X7z — CarolinaPatriot (@IndepndntUSA) August 18, 2025

THAT’S why voter turnout in the US is so low; it’s because we spend all our time trying to get plates off our cars… To use to vote… FFS — shannonmarie (@_thethirdwife) August 18, 2025

Why on God’s name would a voting official ask you for your car’s license plate? You don’t need to own a car in order to have a license. https://t.co/HNribjG2HL — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) August 18, 2025

