‘What’s the most useless ‘fun fact’ you know?’ – 22 nuggets of information that are incredibly entertaining and a tiny bit educational

Anyone who has ever spent a day in school, which, hopefully, is all of us, will know that facts have a tendency to be a bit boring, especially when they relate to things like photosynthesis in plants or the correct use of conjunctive verbs. But are there any facts out there that are fascinating simply because they are very entertaining? It turns out there are. Over on the AskReddit page, user Gullible-Fix3426 asked:

What’s the most useless ‘fun fact’ you know?

And trivia nerds piled in with informational titbits that are far more pleasurable than they are instructive, like these…

1.

‘Gary Numan is two weeks older than Gary Oldman.’

–GGAllinPartridge

2.

‘Boobytrap spelled backward is partyboob.’

–mvsr990

3.

‘There is one English word with three consecutive doubled letters: bookkeeper

There is a nine-letter English word with one vowel: strengths.’

–Individual-Dot-3973

4.

‘Treadmills were originally designed to be forms of cruel and unusual punishment in English prisons.’

–takemebacktobc

5.

‘Pineapples were once so expensive in Europe that people rented them for parties to show wealth, or to take their portrait with one.’

–Literary-Anarchist

6.

‘The letter ‘A’ does not appear in the numbers between 1 and 999, until you get to 1000.’

–GutterRider

7.

‘If you played an entire season of 24 in a single sitting with no breaks, it would only run for seventeen hours.’

–Walter_Armstrong

8.

‘All mammals that weigh more than 3kg take 21 seconds to empty a full bladder on average.’

–screechypete

9.

‘They didn’t drink Kool-Aid at Jonestown. They drank grape Flavor Aid. Saying ‘drinking the Kool-Aid’ is factually incorrect.’

–JuniorEnvironment850

10.

‘There are no dogs in Maldives.’

–Professional_Road358

11.

‘There were 8,583 Delorean DMC-12s made.’

–True_Consequence9852

12.

‘Your fingernails grow at roughly the same rate as tectonic plates move.’

–botchman