Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Welcome back to our weekly round-up of the things that have made us laugh on Twitter, or X, or whatever you want to call it.
It includes, topical gags, puns and daftness, just like life. Give your favourites a retweet and share the joy.
1.
is grape paddling the solution to borby bones? that’s what you people sound like pic.twitter.com/MKax4O2CWY
— trash jones (@jzux) September 14, 2025
2.
The thumbs up emoji is a nice way to tell someone not only did you receive their message, you’re also done with the conversation.
— Darla (@ddsmidt) September 17, 2025
3.
I'm starting to think the Daleks had a point. pic.twitter.com/XnZbEuzQJD
— Count Binface (@CountBinface) September 16, 2025
4.
me explaining the NATO phonetic alphabet pic.twitter.com/91kZLtWfw8
— sinéad (unfunny version) (@reiltin1994) September 15, 2025
5.
that damn squirrel https://t.co/L7BUWxj9Jl
— $☃️ (@slvppy) September 16, 2025
6.
No she wouldn’t https://t.co/qbKkHuYIam
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 12, 2025
7.
More air time for Nigel #Farage as the BBC hires him as a new presenter of Homes Under the Hammer. Viewers can expect tips on avoiding stamp duty, exchanging contracts without buying anything, and how to legally live in someone else’s house. #ReformUK pic.twitter.com/5lAJAnCYNp
— The Rev. Anton Mittens (@MittensOff) September 17, 2025
8.
Me: hey windows can you delete this file please
Windows: you got it, j-… omg there's actually a program using it right now
Me: omg who
Windows: omg I can't say
— Kyle (@KylePlantEmoji) September 17, 2025
9.
I left the dressing room vowing to only eat salad for a straight week & then got in the car & ordered a pizza because SHORT TERM MEMORY LOSS IS A THING, PEOPLE!
— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) September 14, 2025
10.
My favorite part about standing in line is watching the other lines move more quickly
— Nayele18 (@nayele18maybe) September 14, 2025
11.
"Have you all got your fun packs? It should contain a torch, a Curly Wurly, a book of stamps, a digital watch with denim strap, a vodka miniature, a Bic-style razor and a copy of the Daily Express." pic.twitter.com/wSVVQ4hYej
— Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) September 17, 2025
12.
The people that ask Grok everything are the same people that follow Google Map directions straight into a lake
— Böb Jänke: Hönkÿ (@Bob_Janke) September 14, 2025