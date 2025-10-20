What’s the most memorable legal name you’ve ever encountered? – 17 monikers too strange to be true

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Not all names are created equal. In fact, due to quirks of language, some of them can be outright bizarre.

These include names with unfortunate double meanings, or monikers that would be better suited to a fantasy warrior than an actual human being. To bring some of the more peculiar names to people’s attention, villainessmorissette put this question to r/AskReddit:

‘Who has the most memorable legal name you’ve ever encountered?’

Here are the top replies you’ll never forget…

1.

‘Junior Jackson Jr. ‘His dad’s name was Junior, making him Junior Jr.’

-Uncle_Bug_Music

2.

‘Mercedes Window ‘She was a client at a firm I used to work for. South American chick who married some English guy’

-Virtual-Mobile-7878

3.

‘I knew a guy back when I was in the military named Dethrage. ‘I hope he made it up the ranks because…c’mon now, Sergeant Dethrage? Commander Dethrage? That’s just sick.’

-PersonMcHuman

4.

‘Omnipotent Powerful Intelligence. I’m not even kidding you. On his license that is his full and legal name. Twins named Rage and Riot, their mean looking dad owns a cupcake food truck lol! Sweetest family I’ve ever met’

-albinoalligators

5.

‘Had a guy at work with the surname “Bloodsaw” and I still think about it.’

-Waffuru

6.

‘Richard Hole. “My friends call me Rich” ‘…. I’m sure they do Mr Dick Hole ’

-TonyStowaway

7.

‘I ran across a user’s name and account in the system at work: Hero Pilot. I am purely envious.’

-da9ve

8.

‘Harry Boxx: I specifically asked him if he wanted to go by Hank or Harold he said no. What woman is going to say to herself “I am going to marry him and be called Mrs. Harry Boxx”? ‘Fonda Dicks: My roommate was a prolific read and growing up in Omaha, NE he would read the paper front to back, even the box scores of girls basketball games. One of the girls (from a rural Nebraska town) had this name. He was like “She is going to marry the first guy that asks just to change her last name,”’

-pokerpaypal

9.