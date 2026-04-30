A comedian proudly shared a video of a ‘triggered girl’ at his stand-up show but the internet reckoned the joke was entirely on him

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To the world of Canadian stand-up Ben Bankas who’s just gone wildly viral on Twitter after he posted a clip of a ‘triggered girl’ in the front row of one his shows.

Except people aren’t sure it’s quite the win he thought it was. Because … look.

Triggered girl at comedy show… pic.twitter.com/z1BC2qG7Rd — Ben Bankas (@BenBankas) April 29, 2026

Only one person the joke’s on there, and it surely wasn’t here.

And it was down to these people to say it best.

1.

this is so pathetic. This guy is having a full on meltdown because he noticed that someone wasn’t laughing https://t.co/W53T8L76PW — arvo färt (@arvofart) April 29, 2026

2.

Cutting out the joke that “triggered” her is how we know the joke was actually garbage. https://t.co/y93GQpnUpw — not to be percieved (@formerlygossip) April 29, 2026

3.

Can’t wait to announce my new comedy special: “A Woman Didn’t Laugh and I Lost My Fucking Mind and I Posted It Anyway” https://t.co/F2EnZBl1Os — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) April 29, 2026

4.

This is just a video of you heckling yourself https://t.co/6HaMQcoqpC — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) April 29, 2026

5.

Yeah dude the job is to trigger the audience members to laugh https://t.co/nLzaBGW1WM — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) April 29, 2026

6.

She literally said nothing. She gifted this man carte blanche to say literally anything he wanted with no response and he STILL managed to not make a single joke. https://t.co/dazDFF7BhL — Blake Jennings (@jakeblennings) April 29, 2026

7.

Not said one word and she’s still mugged you off 🤣 https://t.co/A645VsqTJS — (P)USB(C) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ccfc_07) April 29, 2026

8.

This is the worst crowd work I’ve seen in a minute, and clip farming it like it’s a highlight is an own goal. This girl is under his skin way more than the other way around. https://t.co/XmElwkqhZP — AT (@primediscussion) April 29, 2026

9.

we’re in the middle of a crowd work epidemic https://t.co/xXc3xFEery — onion person (@CantEverDie) April 29, 2026

10.

Something important for young comedians to remember about posting crowd work clips online is there should be something funny in the video and try to avoid doing the most hack voice of all time https://t.co/fzVDMdY2z1 — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) April 29, 2026

11.

Women have that super power where they can just say nothing, and a loser will piss his pants over it https://t.co/3GQQUiVMpY — Sam Collins (@itsSamCollins) April 30, 2026

12.

Me (funny comedian) doing crowd work: “Hey wait a minute! 🫵 You’re not laughing at my joke! Wait a minute 🫵 they’re not laughing either! This is funny stuff folks! Let’s get some laughs in here, what do ya say hehe. Does anyone ELSE not want to laugh and we can talk about that” https://t.co/ssvn9PWwla — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) April 29, 2026

13.

not even crowd work, he’s just berating a random girl for not laughing at his shitty jokes while she sits there not saying a word😭 https://t.co/bVvSKm38EG — bug girl (@buggirl) April 29, 2026

14.

This is how my students look at me when I lose my thought during class and begin sobbing. https://t.co/WaT0qIXVew pic.twitter.com/X1sokfO6pa — Paul Schofield (@pschofie79) April 29, 2026

But if that’s put you in the mood for a bit more Ben Bankas …

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Source @BenBankas