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A comedian proudly shared a video of a ‘triggered girl’ at his stand-up show but the internet reckoned the joke was entirely on him

Poke Reporter. Updated April 30th, 2026

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To the world of Canadian stand-up Ben Bankas who’s just gone wildly viral on Twitter after he posted a clip of a ‘triggered girl’ in the front row of one his shows.

Except people aren’t sure it’s quite the win he thought it was. Because … look.

Only one person the joke’s on there, and it surely wasn’t here.

And it was down to these people to say it best.

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But if that’s put you in the mood for a bit more Ben Bankas …

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Source @BenBankas