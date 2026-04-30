US Artemis donald trump

Forget about No Kings, this Artemis II astronaut’s response to a typically on-brand Donald Trump made her everyone’s Queen today

John Plunkett. Updated April 30th, 2026

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Never one to miss an opportunity to piggyback – unfortunate turn of phrase – on someone else’s success, Donald Trump invited the Artemis II astronauts to the White House to have their pictures taken while he sat in front of them.

Despite spending the thick end – and we really do mean thick – of 30 minutes with the president, it didn’t look like he overly bothered them with questions, so it was perhaps no surprise that they didn’t seem entirely overexcited to be there.

And of all the four astronauts – Americans Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch and Canadian Jeremy Hansen, it was Koch whose response to the whole thing went especially viral. Because … look.

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