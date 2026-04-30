Forget about No Kings, this Artemis II astronaut’s response to a typically on-brand Donald Trump made her everyone’s Queen today

US Artemis donald trump

Never one to miss an opportunity to piggyback – unfortunate turn of phrase – on someone else’s success, Donald Trump invited the Artemis II astronauts to the White House to have their pictures taken while he sat in front of them.

President Trump Participates in a Greeting with Artemis II Astronauts https://t.co/VN2RV3xXOn — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 29, 2026

Despite spending the thick end – and we really do mean thick – of 30 minutes with the president, it didn’t look like he overly bothered them with questions, so it was perhaps no surprise that they didn’t seem entirely overexcited to be there.

the Artemis II crew looks mortified as Trump turns to them while he’s attacking NATO pic.twitter.com/Qyiivdw2MR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2026

And of all the four astronauts – Americans Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch and Canadian Jeremy Hansen, it was Koch whose response to the whole thing went especially viral. Because … look.

1.

the face of a woman who would rather be anywhere else pic.twitter.com/AoNEac4Ljx — ash (@paulson4ever) April 29, 2026

2.

She almost succeeded in destroying him with her mind pic.twitter.com/K8Z6aJcNfr — len | eva stratt defense attorney (@rockysgrace) April 29, 2026

3.

ohhh shes cutting that hand OFF . pic.twitter.com/xElyXOUlHA — project hail dado ⚢ (@astrasdoctor) April 29, 2026

4.

my poor girl was suffering 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cABomupfSo — bully maguire (@d3adxclaws) April 29, 2026

5.

She regrets getting back to earth — Noushin Nourizadeh (@noushinnouri) April 29, 2026

6.

When you gotta make sure twin saw that shit too pic.twitter.com/gfdvwkyfzL — stella ☽☾ misses artemis ii (@artemistinaa) April 29, 2026

7.

Going to the moon was safer and less depressing. — HoldOnPainEnds (@LemerondChef) April 29, 2026

8.