A woman reporter asked a question Donald Trump didn’t like and his furious response was like the grimmest of insights into the president’s very soul

US donald trump

There’s only one thing Donald Trump likes less than a reporter asking a question he doesn’t want to answer.

And that’s when the reporter’s a woman.

And we’ve just got exhibit C in the American president’s abuse of female journalists – after he called one ‘piggy’ and another ‘ugly’ – when this reporter dared to challenge him with actual facts about Afghans who have been let into the US.

The question came in the wake of the awful killing of a National Guard member – the suspect is reported to have come from Afghanistan – and Trump’s answer, such as it was, spoke volumes.

“You’re a stupid person” — Trump lashes out at a reporter who presses him on the fact that the suspected DC shooter was actually thoroughly vetted before he was let in the US from Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/1mOPMGQeJO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 28, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

It’s almost as if he talks exactly like the kind of piece of shit who thinks he can sexually assault women and girls and get away with it… or something. https://t.co/AObV0QVOA1 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 28, 2025

2.

He’s such an abusive asshole. https://t.co/5BF10Rk7sP — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) November 28, 2025

3.

Trump is calling a woman stupid because she’s fact checking him with the truth and he’s just rambling in circles with his lies https://t.co/JrE1ru5kb3 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 28, 2025

4.

Trump is getting worse. Either in mental decline or feeling like he can act with impunity. Any reporters question is just met now with the most childish of insults. At any other time in history if a President acted like this people would be up in arms. But sell outs protect… https://t.co/hOWhq99WkW — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) November 28, 2025

5.

Wild that every time someone cites actual facts, Trump responds like a toddler caught drawing on the walls. — acnewsitics | Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 28, 2025

6.

Today Trump called a female reporter a stupid person. Yesterday he called a female reporter ugly on the outside and the inside. Last week he called a female reporter piggy. This is unacceptable behavior. — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) November 28, 2025

7.