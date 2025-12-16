This clip of lonely Donald Trump desperately filling while the grown-ups get on with the job is a genuine delight – 13 funniest and most on-point responses

US donald trump

Here’s a clip that will be entirely relatable to anyone who’s gone to a party only to realise you don’t recognise anyone and you desperately have to fill the time to do something – anything! – until a familiar face turns up.

Except the person here is Donald Trump and it’s not a party, it’s the Oval Office. And lonely Donny working out what the hell to do while the grown-ups around him get on with the job is surely the best thing we’re going to watch today.

lots of awkward standing around and whispering going on in the Oval Office right now pic.twitter.com/RrTFkQTrpK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 15, 2025

And while it would be easy to read too much into 73 seconds, obviously, it still made us smile. These people too.

1.

This will be the most awkward 1 minute and 13 seconds of your life. I’m surprised Trump didn’t start a pretend phone call. pic.twitter.com/RoTWm3m9zi — Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) December 15, 2025

2.

Go sit down and play with your sharpies. Grown people are talking. #DemsUnited pic.twitter.com/ZEakBiRD6D — LanaQuest aka RosaSparks (@LqLana) December 16, 2025

3.

Not being the centre of attention is palpably unsettling to him. — Flatpack Fellamunculus ‍☠️ (@tryingattimes) December 16, 2025

4.

Something is off in the Oval Office right now. Just awkward standing, whispering, aides hovering, and Trump wandering the room like he’s not part of the meeting. pic.twitter.com/HZ1HqrVLJz — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) December 15, 2025

5.

This is what happens when the Oval Office becomes a daycare for a man who can’t sit still, let alone lead. Aides herding cats while the troops pin their own medals—peak Trumpian pathos. — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) December 15, 2025

6.