US donald trump

This clip of lonely Donald Trump desperately filling while the grown-ups get on with the job is a genuine delight – 13 funniest and most on-point responses

John Plunkett. Updated December 16th, 2025

Here’s a clip that will be entirely relatable to anyone who’s gone to a party only to realise you don’t recognise anyone and you desperately have to fill the time to do something – anything! – until a familiar face turns up.

Except the person here is Donald Trump and it’s not a party, it’s the Oval Office. And lonely Donny working out what the hell to do while the grown-ups around him get on with the job is surely the best thing we’re going to watch today.

And while it would be easy to read too much into 73 seconds, obviously, it still made us smile. These people too.

