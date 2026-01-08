Karoline Leavitt described Venezuela as “a country within the United States”, and Geography entered the chat – 19 continent-sized facepalms

US Karoline Leavitt venezuela

As the possibility of the US taking Greenland by force escalates by the hour, the White House sent Propaganda Barbie into the briefing room to field questions with her unyielding loyalty to the Maga party line.

Karoline Leavitt, to give her her proper name, seemed extremely tense when asked about developments in Venezuela, now that the captured president’s VP has been sworn in as leader.

UNREAL: Karoline Leavitt squirms as she says Trump is “in charge” of Venezuela. But Venezuela’s president Delcy Rodríguez just said:

“There’s no external agent governing Venezuela.” This is a f*cking clown show. pic.twitter.com/zgHYxDd0Mq — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 7, 2026

One part of her comment jumped right out at – well – anyone who’s ever seen a map of the world.

Leavitt on Venezuela: This is a country within the United States—the western hemisphere pic.twitter.com/dHVOR8xxxU — Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2026

Sorry …what? Venezuela is not only not in the United States, but it’s on a whole different continent. It’s not clear whether she simply misspoke, got her United States mixed up with the American continents, or whether something altogether more sinister was in play.

Tweeters weighed in.

Many countries, Canada included, share the western hemisphere. Key word here is “share.” — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) January 7, 2026

Mensa-level Geography brought to you by the party that wants to eliminate the Department of Education. https://t.co/c3YxTDW0hs — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) January 7, 2026

Can someone explain to Bombs Away Barbie that Venezuela is over 2,000 miles from the United States? — Empire Of Lies (@berningman16) January 7, 2026

Which part of the United States is Venezuela in, KaroLIE? pic.twitter.com/bJu0RfjTvo — D Villella❄️ (@dvillella) January 7, 2026

These morons think they own the Western Hemisphere ‍♂️ — Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal) January 7, 2026

Next they’ll be saying, every country is vulnerable because they share the same earth as America. https://t.co/OnTKtfeAi6 — C. G. (@wesew403) January 7, 2026

