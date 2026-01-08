US Karoline Leavitt venezuela

Karoline Leavitt described Venezuela as “a country within the United States”, and Geography entered the chat – 19 continent-sized facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 8th, 2026

As the possibility of the US taking Greenland by force escalates by the hour, the White House sent Propaganda Barbie into the briefing room to field questions with her unyielding loyalty to the Maga party line.

Karoline Leavitt, to give her her proper name, seemed extremely tense when asked about developments in Venezuela, now that the captured president’s VP has been sworn in as leader.

One part of her comment jumped right out at – well – anyone who’s ever seen a map of the world.

Sorry …what? Venezuela is not only not in the United States, but it’s on a whole different continent. It’s not clear whether she simply misspoke, got her United States mixed up with the American continents, or whether something altogether more sinister was in play.

Tweeters weighed in.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2