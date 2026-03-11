Politics donald trump Iran Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt was asked what evidence Trump had for Iran owning Tomahawk missiles and people weren’t entirely convinced – 14 damning comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated March 11th, 2026

The “most transparent administration in United States history” (their words, not ours) continues to overshare just how incompetent they are.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was put in the crosshairs at her podium when she was asked about Donald Trump’s claims that Iran possessed Tomahawk missiles.

The sequence of events unfolded something like this Trump claimed that Iran had Tomahawk missiles and that it was one of those Tomahawk missiles seen on a video destroying a school full of children.

Unfortunately for Trump, all evidence suggests that only the United States and its closest allies had access to Tomahawk missiles.

So Karoline Leavitt what does Trump know that the rest of the world doesn’t? And it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for her.

The current White House only knows how to attack, even if that means that it must conflate its dear leader’s “opinions” as “facts.”

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2