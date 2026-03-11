Karoline Leavitt was asked what evidence Trump had for Iran owning Tomahawk missiles and people weren’t entirely convinced – 14 damning comebacks

Politics donald trump Iran Karoline Leavitt

The “most transparent administration in United States history” (their words, not ours) continues to overshare just how incompetent they are.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was put in the crosshairs at her podium when she was asked about Donald Trump’s claims that Iran possessed Tomahawk missiles.

The sequence of events unfolded something like this Trump claimed that Iran had Tomahawk missiles and that it was one of those Tomahawk missiles seen on a video destroying a school full of children.

Unfortunately for Trump, all evidence suggests that only the United States and its closest allies had access to Tomahawk missiles.

So Karoline Leavitt what does Trump know that the rest of the world doesn’t? And it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for her.

BREAKING: BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt defended President Trump’s remarks about Iran possessing Tomahawk missiles, saying “the president has a right to share his opinions,” when pressed about the claim. Lies are now characterized as opinions.

Unreal.pic.twitter.com/SZews08cEW — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) March 10, 2026

The current White House only knows how to attack, even if that means that it must conflate its dear leader’s “opinions” as “facts.”

And these people surely said it best.

1.

This is how a government starts decomposing in public. A lie becomes an “opinion.”

A basic question becomes “harassment.”

And the press secretary starts sounding less like a public servant and more like a cheap defense lawyer for a man who cannot stop making things up. That is… — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) March 10, 2026

2.

It was a lie, not an opinion. A blatant and obvious lie. Something he knew was a lie. And not just another one of the hundreds of lies he tells every day – a lie about the killing of at least 175 people, mostly girls who were attending school. https://t.co/HHeDJosWdp — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 10, 2026

3.

"Stop pointing out that the president has no idea what he's talking about" https://t.co/PuJTNK3ES0 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 10, 2026

4.

Leavitt: Just accept that Trump is perfect and always tells the truth https://t.co/gYRz1vBzg6 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 10, 2026

5.

Imagine if Jen Psaki had said nonsense like this on behalf of Biden or Robert Gibbs had said this on behalf of Obama? Insane the kinda crap they get away with saying to the media. He had a "feeling" about launching an unprovoked and illegal war of aggression. https://t.co/oBKicdbdrj — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 10, 2026

6.

“A feeling” — this is insanity https://t.co/F7FkIp5TtA — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) March 10, 2026

7.