‘What is a completely harmless lie you tell people on a regular basis just to make your life easier?’ – 22 small but necessary porky pies

Life r/AskReddit

We’re all brought up to believe that telling fibs – even small ones – is very naughty indeed. But are they all bad? Or is there such a thing as an innocuous porky pie?

They’ve been discussing this on the AskReddit page after purjak posed this question:

‘What is a completely harmless lie you tell people on a regular basis just to make your life easier?’

And it turns out that plenty of people are happy to tell tiny untruths on a regular basis, like these…

1.

‘I give a fake name to baristas because my name is unusual and they never get it right. It’s just easier to give them a common name.’

–pinkysworn

2.

‘My name is actually Karen and I never give my real name to service people anymore.’

–GeneralOrgana1

3.

‘”How’s it going?”

“Good, you?”‘

–Beserked2

4.

‘When my super friendly cat is trying to get pets from a visitor: ‘Oh wow! She normally is so shy with people!”

–spicynightsong

5.

‘My students think I have a camera in the classroom. I didn’t suggest it, but I don’t deny it when they ask. I just kind of shrug. Anyway, I feel it cuts down on behaviour issues and stealing honestly.’

–AggressiveSherbetty

6.

‘I can’t talk now, we’re just sitting down to eat.’

–anrwlias

7.

‘Children weren’t in God’s plan for me. I’m a 50 year old atheist RN in the bible belt. And I’m good at my job because for the most part, I still like it, but many assume I must have children of my own. I never wanted kids. I say this and the conversation is immediately over.’

–jollygoodfellass

8.

‘I’m allergic to alcohol. It’s just easier than explaining why I choose to not drink.’

–mikejandreau

9.

”I don’t know.’ I actually do know, but then it becomes my problem and I don’t want another problem.’

–AverageAussie

10.

‘Tell my partner and kids that it takes me 15 minutes longer to get home than it actually does so I get 15 more minutes of listening to audiobooks in the car. Not a lot of peace and quiet in my house so only get the chance in the car or out walking.’

–NikiFuckingLauda

11.

‘Whenever a kiosk worker at the mall or a door-to-door salesperson tries to pitch me something, I just point over their shoulder and say, ‘Sorry, I’m just waiting for my wife/husband’. I am completely single, but it is the only universally respected forcefield to get out of small talk immediately.’

–purjak

12.

‘My battery’s about to die when I just don’t feel like texting back.’

–Its_pipo