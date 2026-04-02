People have been sharing the outrageously shallow reasons they’ve ditched someone – 17 eye-opening dealbreakers

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Finding the right person when dating is practically impossible. After all, meeting an attractive, witty, charming person is difficult, let alone whether or not they’re into you as well.

It gets even more complicated when you factor in shallow preferences. We may not like to admit it, but we all have superficial tastes in certain areas. And the answers to this question set by Friendly_Advisor39 are the roof:

‘What’s your most shallow dealbreaker for a relationship?’

Here are the top icks that people aren’t proud of…

1.

‘Can’t have my dad or brother’s names. Won’t even consider it.’

-TwoOk5044

2.

‘Loud chewing. I know it’s shallow. I know. But if I can hear you eating cereal from the next room this isn’t going to work and I’d rather be honest about it now than fake a smile through 40 years of breakfast.’

-eywede

3.

‘I don’t like people who are too active on social media.’

-MadmanMarkMiller

4.

‘If I don’t like their voice. ‘ETA: I have a weird hang up where I will completely forget everything about a person except how they smelled and how they sounded. ‘When I think about people, it’s their voice I hear in those thoughts (I know not everyone can do this), so I’d rather it be a voice I like lol.’

-Freaky_Deaky27

5.

‘Shoes on the bed.’

-Ok-Zookeepergame5245

6.

‘Someone whose idea of humor is sarcastically feigning confusion at anything even mildly outside their frame of reference. ‘”Riiiiiiiight…” ‘”Moving on…” ‘”Oooookayyyy then…” ‘Get to feck. Find some other way of trying to be funny.’

-FScrotFitzgerald

7.

‘Consistently bad grammar and spelling. It has almost no effect on daily life, but I can’t help but lose respect for people who mess it up all the time. We all have spell check and access to Google. It’s not that hard to put a little effort in.’

-an_edgy_lemon

8.

‘Someone who talks about money constantly’

-Feisty-Quality6143

9.