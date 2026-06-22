Nigel Farage took aim at ‘professional politician’ Andy Burnham and blew his own head off – 14 vote-winning responses

Politics Andy burnham nigel farage

Nigel Farage took time out from counting that £5m undeclared donation to call for a general election in the wake of Keir Starmer’s decision to stand down as Labour Party leader and PM.

Farage said the last thing the country needs is another ‘professional politician’ going into 10 Downing Street, a reference presumably to Andy Burnham who is widely expected to succeed Starmer quicker than you can say ‘hope he doesn’t make Wes Streeting chancellor’.

Here’s what Forage had to say, along with a link to a ‘second essay to Britain’ which not even £350m a week is enough to make us read.

Reform demands an election, and we are ready to deliver radical change. If Labour thinks it can shove another professional politician into No 10, it has another thing coming. Read my second essay to Britain. 👇 — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) June 22, 2026

And while he might have been taking aim at Burnham, it turns out the figure in Farage’s crosshairs was surely … Farage himself, as these people were only too happy to point out.

1,

You’re literally a professional politician mate 🤡 https://t.co/j7rWOY0DXv — Al Carns (@AlistairCarns) June 22, 2026

2.

You are the most longstanding “professional politician” of my lifetime. You’ve been a politician forever – an MP, an MEP, party leader of UKIP, Party leader of Brexit Party, Party leader of Reform UK, political presenter… No-one is more of a professional politician than you. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) June 22, 2026

3.

Oh do one you Cunt of Monte Crypto! Why did you get a 5 mil bung?! Think about that before claiming any moral high ground, you stale nicotine stained piss wizard! — Fi 🇪🇺 (@rahhead01) June 22, 2026

4.

Better to have a professional politician who does some work than an amateur one who does fuck all. — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) June 22, 2026

5.

Hey Nige, quick question for you. Andy Burnham aside, who’s the only party leader in Westminster that’s never faced an election from his membership? In your case, for 3 different parties. — John McHugh – all crypto bungs gratefully accepted (@JohnMcHugh1878) June 22, 2026

6.

Says the most professional of professional politicians. Leader of not 1, not 2 but 3 political parities and before that he was a Tory. Stood 8 times for parliament and served 5 terms in the European Parliament. Farage is the establishment. Never let him tell you otherwise. https://t.co/xPIqmQlfcW — Kim McGuinness (@KiMcGuinness) June 22, 2026

7.