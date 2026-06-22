Politics Andy burnham nigel farage

Nigel Farage took aim at ‘professional politician’ Andy Burnham and blew his own head off – 14 vote-winning responses

John Plunkett. Updated June 22nd, 2026

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Nigel Farage took time out from counting that £5m undeclared donation to call for a general election in the wake of Keir Starmer’s decision to stand down as Labour Party leader and PM.

Farage said the last thing the country needs is another ‘professional politician’ going into 10 Downing Street, a reference presumably to Andy Burnham who is widely expected to succeed Starmer quicker than you can say ‘hope he doesn’t make Wes Streeting chancellor’.

Here’s what Forage had to say, along with a link to a ‘second essay to Britain’ which not even £350m a week is enough to make us read.

And while he might have been taking aim at Burnham, it turns out the figure in Farage’s crosshairs was surely … Farage himself, as these people were only too happy to point out.

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