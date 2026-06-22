Zia Yusuf called for an immediate general election because Andy Burham ‘had no mandate’ and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Politics Andy burnham zia yusuf

Reform UK’s pretend shadow home secretary Zia Yusuf isn’t happy with the prospect of Andy Burnham becoming prime minister after Keir Starmer announced he was stepping down as Labour Party leader on Monday.

Yusuf confidently declared that there simply had to be a general election because Burnham had neither manifesto nor mandate.

Burnham has no manifesto. No mandate. Just 0.03% of the British people voted for him. WE NEED A GENERAL ELECTION NOW! — Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) June 22, 2026

And we mention it because it prompted no end of A++ replies, most of them basically saying the very same thing, and these people surely said it best.

1.

Who voted for Farage to lead Reform, Zia? Come to think of it, whoever voted for you, for anything? — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 22, 2026

2.

Stand back ladies and gentlemen, the unelected mouthpiece has another opinion. — Martin Harmer (@martinharmer) June 22, 2026

3.

As opposed to the 0.00% of the UK that voted for you? — Michael D 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 (@mjd7718) June 22, 2026

4.

But you have no manifesto either https://t.co/Q8fI8okKaP — Damian Low (@DamianLow3) June 22, 2026

5.

I heard Burnham took £5 million cash as a ‘gift’ from a Crypto Billionaire; which he didn’t declare. Should he be allowed to run ou… Oh hang on. It was Nigel Farage. — Ahsan Ullah 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ahsanforbritain) June 22, 2026

6.