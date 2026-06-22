Politics Andy burnham zia yusuf

Zia Yusuf called for an immediate general election because Andy Burham ‘had no mandate’ and the entirety of the internet responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated June 22nd, 2026

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Reform UK’s pretend shadow home secretary Zia Yusuf isn’t happy with the prospect of Andy Burnham becoming prime minister after Keir Starmer announced he was stepping down as Labour Party leader on Monday.

Yusuf confidently declared that there simply had to be a general election because Burnham had neither manifesto nor mandate.

And we mention it because it prompted no end of A++ replies, most of them basically saying the very same thing, and these people surely said it best.

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