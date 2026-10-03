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Donald Trump apparently didn’t turn his camera on for a G7 Zoom meeting, and honestly it might be the one relatable thing he’s ever done in his life

Michael White. Updated October 3rd, 2026

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We’ve all had days where the thought of another video call, Teams or Zoom meeting makes us want to scream and set our hair on fire.

Around here, we like to call them “weekdays”.

So you can probably relate to Donald Trump when he didn’t seem to have his camera on during a video meeting with other leaders of the G7 and the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA, shared a screenshot of the call, and it quickly went viral.

As The Hill reports, “it is not clear if the president’s camera was off for the entire meeting or just at the moment the picture was taken”.

But we’re going to celebrate this one moment – even if it was brief – where the rest of the world could finally find something in common with Donald Trump.

People online had a lot of fun with the image, and not just because of Trump’s non-appearance.

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