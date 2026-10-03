Donald Trump apparently didn’t turn his camera on for a G7 Zoom meeting, and honestly it might be the one relatable thing he’s ever done in his life

News donald trump g7

We’ve all had days where the thought of another video call, Teams or Zoom meeting makes us want to scream and set our hair on fire.

Around here, we like to call them “weekdays”.

So you can probably relate to Donald Trump when he didn’t seem to have his camera on during a video meeting with other leaders of the G7 and the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA, shared a screenshot of the call, and it quickly went viral.

Trump refuses to turn his camera on at the G7 summit pic.twitter.com/HtzIi55MwZ — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 2, 2026

As The Hill reports, “it is not clear if the president’s camera was off for the entire meeting or just at the moment the picture was taken”.

But we’re going to celebrate this one moment – even if it was brief – where the rest of the world could finally find something in common with Donald Trump.

People online had a lot of fun with the image, and not just because of Trump’s non-appearance.

1. might be the realest shit he’s ever done https://t.co/8BXTmhgySN — brandon* (@brndxix) October 2, 2026

2. pic.twitter.com/xHlYxpDe3g — MAGA deserves everything they voted for 🍿 (@nogg_the) October 2, 2026

3. He's asleep. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 2, 2026

4. I love the difference in effort in everyone’s background and clothing, Macron is mogging everyone and Merz couldn’t give less of a shit https://t.co/2speA5Vtmi — Slazac 🇪🇺🇺🇦🇹🇼🌐 (@TrueSlazac) October 3, 2026

6. He just like me. He just like me fr! https://t.co/6AJECYTwcA — Napoleon Bonaparte Appreciator (@NapoleonBonabot) October 2, 2026

7. Most relatable thing he's ever done. https://t.co/UlcXjJzDxX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 3, 2026

8. So much to unpack. Why is Chancellor Merz in an attic apartment? Who just lit Meloni on fire off-camera? Is the Union flag behind Miliband on there with sticky-tak????? https://t.co/q0IpSoqG3B — harrison (///) (@harrisondubay) October 2, 2026

9. "Hey, soooo.. We're gonna need you to turn on your webcam for this call actually" https://t.co/71dZGugduF pic.twitter.com/F5niGoxca8 — Mattias (@BanAllBooks) October 2, 2026

10. Me three months into covid https://t.co/vVOrRgF7zE — Elias Makos (@eliasmakos) October 2, 2026