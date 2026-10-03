Donald Trump apparently didn’t turn his camera on for a G7 Zoom meeting, and honestly it might be the one relatable thing he’s ever done in his life
We’ve all had days where the thought of another video call, Teams or Zoom meeting makes us want to scream and set our hair on fire.
Around here, we like to call them “weekdays”.
So you can probably relate to Donald Trump when he didn’t seem to have his camera on during a video meeting with other leaders of the G7 and the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA, shared a screenshot of the call, and it quickly went viral.
Today, at the invitation of President @EmmanuelMacron under 🇫🇷's G7 Presidency, I joined G7 Leaders including 🇺🇸 President @realDonaldTrump, 🇩🇪 @bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz, 🇨🇦 Prime Minister @MarkJCarney, 🇮🇹 Prime Minister @GiorgiaMeloni, 🇪🇺 President Ursula @vonderleyen, 🇬🇧… pic.twitter.com/hncQsh58iq
— Fatih Birol (@fbirol) October 2, 2026
Trump refuses to turn his camera on at the G7 summit pic.twitter.com/HtzIi55MwZ
— FactPost (@factpostnews) October 2, 2026
As The Hill reports, “it is not clear if the president’s camera was off for the entire meeting or just at the moment the picture was taken”.
But we’re going to celebrate this one moment – even if it was brief – where the rest of the world could finally find something in common with Donald Trump.
People online had a lot of fun with the image, and not just because of Trump’s non-appearance.