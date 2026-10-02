Donald Trump’s latest unhinged Iran rant was eye-opening enough to listen to but written down it’s simply next level

US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump’s been talking about Iran again and the war (not war) that looks likely to define his return to the White House.

Trump memorably said it would be over in a couple of weeks but now it’s been a couple of months and it might very well turn into a matter of years. Way to go, Mr President!

And yet Trump continues to defend it in terms which are becoming increasingly unhinged if his appearance at a rally in Texas is anything to go by.

And if you think it’s bad when you listen to it …

Trump on Midnight Hammer strikes on Iran: They unloaded every single bomb—went right down air chutes into this uhhh drug factories, really, that’s what they were doing. They were nuclear and drugs. They were doing drugs. These drug factories/nuclear factories were hit so hard pic.twitter.com/U0nY3LO315 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 2, 2026

… wait until you see it written down.

‘We have the greatest military in the world. ‘They went form Missouri and then at one o’clock in the morning with no moon as dark as can be these unbelievable machines led by the most incredible pilots in the world, they unloaded every single bomb went right down air chutes into this, er, drug factories really. ‘That’s what they were doing. They were nuclear and drug … they were doing drugs but they were doing the nuclear but these drug factories slash nuclear factories were hit so hard. ‘Those things you know granite mountains … granite’s strong … went right down the air chutes. I don’t think they will be building too many air chutes from now on I can tell you.’

And these people surely said it best.

1. Dudes brain is cooked https://t.co/VH1WTJgCyi — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) October 2, 2026

2. If there's one thing both we and the Soviets learned during the Cold War, it was never to co-locate your illegal drug operations with your nuclear stockpiles. Otherwise, an an enemy can drop a bomb down your air chutes. https://t.co/CegbcKku4z — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 2, 2026

3. LOL. Dementia made him say drug factory. So then his broken brain has to pretend he meant that & this is the nonsense that comes out. Its just incredible how deteriorated his brain is. He does 50x more shit like this than Biden ever did at his worst. The media ignores all of it. https://t.co/LpWOu1UJ64 — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) October 2, 2026

4. For fucks sake now Iran had drug factories. Next time he speaks he’ll add sex orgies. https://t.co/lohmQU6qZf — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) October 2, 2026

5. Some workers split atoms while others cut cocaine? — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 2, 2026

6. The propaganda is getting stupider somehow https://t.co/bTnVOfWr13 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 2, 2026

7. He got confused about which war he was talking about. He started talking about Venezuelan drugs, then realized he was talking about Iran. — Former Republican 🇺🇸 (@Sjacobs2020) October 2, 2026