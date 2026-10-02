Donald Trump’s latest unhinged Iran rant was eye-opening enough to listen to but written down it’s simply next level
Donald Trump’s been talking about Iran again and the war (not war) that looks likely to define his return to the White House.
Trump memorably said it would be over in a couple of weeks but now it’s been a couple of months and it might very well turn into a matter of years. Way to go, Mr President!
And yet Trump continues to defend it in terms which are becoming increasingly unhinged if his appearance at a rally in Texas is anything to go by.
And if you think it’s bad when you listen to it …
Trump on Midnight Hammer strikes on Iran: They unloaded every single bomb—went right down air chutes into this uhhh drug factories, really, that’s what they were doing. They were nuclear and drugs. They were doing drugs. These drug factories/nuclear factories were hit so hard pic.twitter.com/U0nY3LO315
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 2, 2026
… wait until you see it written down.
‘We have the greatest military in the world.
‘They went form Missouri and then at one o’clock in the morning with no moon as dark as can be these unbelievable machines led by the most incredible pilots in the world, they unloaded every single bomb went right down air chutes into this, er, drug factories really.
‘That’s what they were doing. They were nuclear and drug … they were doing drugs but they were doing the nuclear but these drug factories slash nuclear factories were hit so hard.
‘Those things you know granite mountains … granite’s strong … went right down the air chutes. I don’t think they will be building too many air chutes from now on I can tell you.’
And these people surely said it best.