US donald trump Time magazine US politics

To call Donald Trump’s Time interview ‘word salad’ would be an insult to words …and salads – 19 stunned reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 2nd, 2026

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Donald Trump sat down with Time to give a wide-ranging interview, in which they asked him about AI, his alterations to the White House, the upcoming midterm elections, and the economy, to name just a few topics.

His responses were erratic, and he either didn’t hear or couldn’t understand some of the points put to him, leading people to question his fitness for office. So, just another Thursday, then.

For example, they asked him about Open AI’s Sam Altman. He told them he has a high IQ because his uncle was a professor at MIT.

Time wanted to talk about the Iran War. He responded by ranting about Kaitlin Collins.

Trump practically spat venom at them for not asking him about Venezuela – shortly after they’d asked him about Venezuela.

Aaron Rupar advised people to read the full (and free) transcript of the interview, to understand how bad things have got with the man in charge of the most powerful (for now, at least) country in the world.

We doubt anyone was completely surprised by his incoherence, but they still had some thoughts on the matter.

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